Summer Games Done Quick 2025 schedule is now available

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 is this summer’s biggest speed running event and it’s set to run from July 6-13 at the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minnesota. For those who can’t make it to Minnesota during the summer months (I hear it’s lovely there), you can watch all the proceedings live on Games Done Quick’s Twitch Channel. With over a week’s worth of speed running, the organizer has finally finalized and shared the schedule with the general public.

Visit this link to see if some intrepid speedrunner will be tackling your favorite game and what time it will be taking place. This year’s event will feature classic titles as well as recent releases such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Monster Hunter Wilds, so even if you think you’ve seen enough Super Mario 3 speedruns, the schedule will surely have something you haven’t seen before.

Donations made during Summer Games Done Quick 2025 will be benefiting Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, which is a charity which provides humanitarian medical care around the world.

If you want to experience it all in person, registration for the event will be going until May 25th 2025, so head over to the event’s site to sign up.

