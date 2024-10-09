Dan Da Dan (anime series) Episodes 1-3 review

Studio: Science SARU

Platforms: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix

I am a casual anime watcher and while I have seen the basics: DBZ, Pokémon, Yu-GI-Oh, My Hero Academia, I’ve never really got into anything else. I started to expand my anime diet this year and started to try new things. I was invited to go watch the first episode of Dan Da Dan at Anime NYC in August and then was provided a screener for the first 3 episodes and I am excited for what is about to come. Dan Da Dan is a stylish anime mix of The X-Files and a Cronenberg film. The absurd humor and horror of this show blend well together to give you a special treat for the fall season. Get ready to dig into your new favorite paranormal obsession.

The first 3 episodes of Dan Da Dan cover about 3/4ths of the first volume of Yukinobu Tatsu manga of the same name. We are introduced to Momo Ayase, a bold and confident teenage girl who comes from a family with ties to the occult and the paranormal, and Ken “Okarun” Takakura, a loner who is obsessed with UFOs. Their paths cross when Momo steps in to protect Okarun from being bullied. The story kicks off when the two challenge each other’s beliefs and make the other spend a night in the rumored areas of Paranormal and Occult affected areas This is when the show really starts to shine. We get to see Momo’s first horrifying experience with aliens and Okarun’s first encounter with ghosts. Each encounter is animated uniquely and vibrantly. I won’t go into too much detail, but I will say that this horrifying event brings the two closer together and their relationship is the real backbone of the show. I can’t wait to see the other horrifying creatures we get to see.

Right from the jump this anime smacks you in the face with an electric banger of an opening theme. The bass-heavy ‘Otonoke’ by Creepy Nuts is accompanied by a visually stunning opening by Abel Gongora. This sets the table for the bizarre sci-fi adventure you’re about to go on. Fans may remember Studio Science SARU from their hit ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’. Very much like Scott, Dan Da Dan is vibrant and full of life. Science SARU is making this show with confidence and it shows how easily they can balance each set piece. What brings this whole package together is the music of Kensuke Ushio. Very much like his work on Chainsaw Man, Ushio captures the right sound for the perfect moment. This feat is even more impressive when you think about all the genres he is composing for.

Dan Da Dan’s first three episodes captivated me and I can not wait to dive into the deep end of this supernatural anime. Just like the X-Files, Dan Da Dan’s foundation is its two main protagonists. I want to root for those two just like Mulder and Scully. These three episodes have just enough for the viewers to get excited for what will be their new animated obsession.

