Nintendo eShop Update: Europa, Crow Country

We’re in spooky season, which means it’s the perfect time for Crow Country to arrive on the Switch! The PS1-influenced horror game is great on other platforms, so Switch gamers will definitely want to check it out while they’re getting in the mood for Halloween.
Also of note this week is Europa. The open-world adventure gives off strong Zelda vibes, so it’ll be worth checking out if you’re in the mood for that.
Plenty of other games are arriving on the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Pre-Orders:
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – Explore a LEGO world inspired by the events of Horizon – teeming with lush forests and tall mountains, and where colossal beast-like machines roam – all vibrantly recreated with LEGO elements. Join machine hunter Aloy as she leads a colorful crew of heroes on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past. Dive into boundless adventure, customize your home and characters to your heart’s content and take on action-packed battles solo or with a friend locally and online*. LEGO Horizon Adventures launches on the Nintendo Switch system Nov. 14. Pre-order today on Nintendo eShop to receive Aloy’s Shield-Weaver outfit when the game launches!
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Europa – In this 3D action-platformer, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers behind the mystery of a fallen civilization on the moon Europa. Use Zee’s Zephyr jetpack to glide, fly and boost across breath-taking landscapes full of lakes, meadows and mountains. Solve puzzles and navigate hidden dangers amongst the ruins as you discover the story of the last human alive. Europa releases on Nintendo Switch Oct. 11. A free demo is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- My Nintendo Pikmin Kura Sushi Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo Pikmin Kura Sushi Sweepstakes** for a chance to win $600 in gift certificates to Kura Revolving Sushi Bar USA. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter at my.nintendo.com, with up to five entries total. You can enter from now until Oct. 31 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, check out https://my.nintendo.com/news/27708b0f3bd0dd64.
- Last Chance to Enter the My Nintendo GameTruck Party Fall 2024 Sweepstakes*** – Final call! Enter by Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. PT for a chance to win a two-hour video game party for up to 15 guests. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter at my.nintendo.com, with up to three entries total. For more information, check out https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/4beb02070b64ed4d.
- No Tricks, All Treats – From cozy delights to howling frights, discover spooky fun with Nintendo Switch games, Halloween merch, in-game events happening in October and more from Nintendo! For more information, check out this page: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/games/october-seasonal/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 8-Bit Adventures 2 – Available Oct. 16
- 9 R.I.P. – Available Oct. 15
- Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
- Andromeda Survivors
- Bandit Buster: Western
- Beauty and the Beast: The New Adventure
- Behold Battle
- Big City Driver: Truck Parking Simulator
- Bloodless
- Casual Sports Series: Hockey – Available Oct. 11
- Cats and Seek : Osaka
- Cats in Boxes – Available Oct. 11
- Cinderella: Princess of the Magic Kingdom
- City Bus Simulator – Available Oct. 15
- Crasho Cars
- Crazy Traffic: City Parking Simulator
- Crow Country – Available Oct. 16
- Dagon: Complete Edition
- Deads On The Road: Shoot Zombie Hunting 2024
- Drova – Available Oct. 15
- EGGCONSOLE TEMPLO DEL SOL: ASTEKA II PC-8801
- El Panadero -The Baker-
- Extra Coin
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- Ghost in the Pool
- GhostlyRyokan
- Gold Club Nostalgia & The Cub Bundle
- Gym Business : Fitness Empire Simulator – Available Oct. 12
- Lakeview Cabin Collection
- Marble Flow
- Massi
- Metamoprhosis + What the Duck Bundle
- Mimi the Cat: New Friends
- Miss Rosen’s Wowtastic! Marching Band
- Mourning Tide – Available Oct. 15
- My Big Sister: Remastered – Available Oct. 11
- Neva – Available Oct. 15
- Nick Jr. Party Adventure – Available Oct. 11
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World – Available Oct. 15
- Princess Jigsaw Puzzle
- Refind Self: The Personality Test Game
- RPG MAKER WITH – Available Oct. 11
- Son of a Gun – Available Oct. 11
- Stable Stories – Forest and Meadow Ride
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle
- Summer Tri-Peaks Solitaire
- Survival after War
- The Escapee – Available Oct. 12
- Tools Up! and Ready, Steady, Ship! Bundle
- TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials – Available Oct. 11
- UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves
- Viking City Tycoon – Available Oct. 14
- Wizards Owl: Magic Delivery – Available Oct. 11