Nikoderiko crashes onto consoles today

I was never a Crash guy…but there certainly is a class of gamers that loved the orange bandicoot. Well if you’re in that latter category you might want to check out VEA Games’ newest title Nikoderiko: The Magical World as you might see something you’ve been yearning for.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World will take players across seven vibrant worlds where treasure hunting mongooses Niko and Luna will run, jump, swim, ride animals and even minecarts as they fight back against the evil Baron Grimbald.

When you’re not wowed by the visuals, your ears will be treated to a soundtrack crafted by the legendary composer David Wise, whose resume might be familiar to you if you are a fan of platformers.

The game is out now digitally on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. A PC version is announced and it’s release date will be forthcoming.

Nikoderiko – Official Launch Trailer



Publisher Knights Peak and developer VEA Games are honoured to announce that their new platformer Nikoderiko: The Magical World is now available on current gen consoles for 29.99Euros/Dollars. The anticipated mongoose adventure is launching today on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. With a stunning score by legendary composer David Wise and a local co-op feature, this colourful game invites families and platformer fans alike to explore seven magical worlds, ride epic mounts, and experience a heartwarming journey together. “With Niko’s adventure now available, we’re excited to share our passion for classic platformers with a new generation of players,” said Dmitry Smirnov, Creative Director. “We wanted to capture the magic of those iconic games while adding our own twist—whether it’s playing as a fearless mongoose or teaming up with friends in couch co-op. It’s been a labor of love, and we hope it sparks the same excitement we felt growing up with the genre.”