Fanhome brings jaw dropping collectibles to NYCC this week

Subscription based-models and collectibles aren’t exactly a new thing, but the company which has been killing it has got to be Fanhome. The brand came into my purview as I discovered they would be the American distributor for the Altaya Megazord, which has been dropping jaws and making wallets flinch in the Power Ranger fandom.

As the launch of that model is impending, the company will be on hand at New York Comic Con to showcase the completed model as well as their other premium subscription based model kits based on franchises such as Star Wars, Back to the Future, DC Comics, NASCAR, Fast & Furious, Marvel Comics and Star Trek.

They will be present at Booth #1445 for all four days of the show which spans from October 17th to the 20th. I will definitely visit their booth and capture what they will be sharing on the show floor so stay tuned!

Fanhome NYCC kits:

Fanhome, the leader in subscription-based collections and models, heads to the 2024 New York Comic Con with an impressive booth stocked with unique subscription-based collectibles and build-up models for pop culture’s most popular and iconic franchises that include Star Wars™, Star Trek, Marvel, Batman, TRANSFORMERS, POWER RANGERS, NASCAR, and films such as Fast & Furious™ and Back to the Future™. Fanhome will be located in Booth #1445.

The 2024 New York Comic Con takes place October 17-20 at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center. More details are available at: https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com.

Fanhome partners with top entertainment, gaming, and pop culture brands and licensors to create large-scale models that are meticulously engineered to reproduce original designs with exceptional detail. Delivered to subscribers, this unrivaled catalog of build-up models is faithful to the original characters and vehicles and created with the goal of making with the goal of making every product build a memorable experience. Each subscription also comes with special bonus gift items that arrive at various stages of the build.

Fanhome Collections for NYCC include:

Iron Spider​ Build-Up Model © Marvel © CPII

Straight out of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster film, Avengers: Infinity War, the Spider-Man Iron Spider stands 90cm (nearly 3 feet) tall and resplendent in vivid scarlet and blue, like Spider-Man’s regular costume. The model features the Iron Spider’s signature 4 articulated legs and has interchangeable light-up eye pieces that change color from blue to red when in combat mode. It is constructed from precision metal and ABS components and features a backlit suit for a truly impressive overall appearance. Each month’s package of components to construct the replica is accompanied by a richly illustrated magazine examining the action-packed world of Spider-Man and the most famous writers and artists who have told the Spider-Man story over the decades.

Star Wars Darth Vader​​ Build-Up Model © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Darth Vader model stands 101cm (over 3 feet) and features articulated arms, hands and head to create different poses. A faithful reproduction of Darth Vader’s uniform and armor is accurate down to the smallest details complete with helmet, mask, cape, and red-bladed lightsaber. Additional features include a light up chest control plate and sound effects that reproduce Darth Vader’s signature breathing and some of his most famous lines. His iconic red lightsaber lights up and has sound effects. These features are activated with a remote control.

Star Trek Die-Cast Ships Collection © & TM 2024 CBS Studios Inc.

A new line of die-cast scale model replicas of starships featured in the iconic Star Trek franchise. Ships cover all the modern Star Trek series, including Strange New Worlds, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Prodigy. A new die-cast model ship will be released every month starting with the U.S.S. Titan NCC-80210-A, which was featured in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. The latest new additions expand the previously existing fleet of Star Trek die-cast replicas.

Fast & Furious™ Nissan Skyline​ Build-Up Model © Universal City Studios LLC

An eye-catching, 1:8 scale build-up model subscription for Brian O’Conner’s Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) as depicted in 2 Fast 2 Furious™.

POWER RANGERS Megazord © Hasbro

An incredible replica of the POWER RANGERS Megazord that stands more than 60cm (nearly 2 feet) tall when built. The model is comprised of the five mythical Dinozords that combine to form the Megazord. It is constructed from precision metal and ABS components and fully articulated with LED effects that are activated by remote control.

Back to the Future DeLorean​™ Build-Up Model © Universal City Studios LLC

This 1:8 scale model of the Back to the Future car is full of amazing details including cables, the interior and the flux capacitor. It was designed with help from Joe Walser, the renowned expert on the movie’s Time Machine.

Iron Man Build-Up Model © Marvel

This authentic Marvel Studios’ Iron Man Mark III model is incredibly detailed and fully articulated as a large-scale reproduction of Tony Stark’s famous Mark III armor. A 24-inch, original model features full articulation and light-up effects for the reactor, hand repulsors, boot thrusters and mask visor. The build-up model’s intricate design and articulated pieces allow fans an inside view of the internal mechanisms powering the armor, making Fanhome’s Iron Man model an authentic masterpiece for collectors and modelers. The magazines explore everything there is to know about one of the most famous characters in the Marvel Universe including a detailed review of all the armor variants and Iron Man’s greatest adventures from his origins in the 1960s.”

Batmobile​ Build-Up Model © & TM DC

Based on exhaustive studies by Fanhome designers of the original car and the 1960s TV show, the Batmobile measures over 2 feet (71.4cm) when completed and touts a host of the Dynamic Duo’s many mobile crime-fighting gadgets such as the Bat-phone, Bat-scope, emergency turn lever, and the iconic Bat-shaped steering wheel, which is functional and turns the wheels of the car. Opening doors, hood, and trunk panels as well as LED effects for the headlights and an illuminated afterburner that is accented with jet sound effects add to the realism of the Fanhome Batmobile.

TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime Build-Up Model © Hasbro

A stunning, screen accurate replica of the iconic Autobot leader as he first appeared in 2007’s TRANSFORMERS that kicked off the live-action film franchise. Standing nearly 2 feet tall and composed of meticulously detailed metal and ABS plastic parts, Optimus Prime will be the centerpiece of a collection and features LED light-up effects.

Star Wars R2-D2 Droid Build-Up Model © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

A half-sized replica features state-of-the-art electronics that enable light up effects and cel phone enabled radio-controlled mobility, moving and turning like the real droid, with extendable and foldable arms. R2-D2 has a projector that can emit messages featuring Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, as well as speakers and microphones, to respond to verbal commands, communicating using the familiar chirps, whistles, and lights.

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Build-Up Model © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

Several models of the Millennium Falcon were used to make the original Star Wars trilogy – but the most iconic version was built for the action sequences in Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back. The Fanhome version is an impressive replica and designed to the same scale. The sizeable, completed model measures 32-inches long by 23-inches wide. Hull parts are supplied pre-finished, but expert modelers can apply their own battle scars and weathering to add extra authenticity and personalize the model. The completed Falcon also has working LED effects, and can be wall- or table-mounted, with the landing legs and boarding ramp displayed in open or retracted position. Starting with the Falcon’s own fascinating story, the magazines explore the facts, figures and blueprints of the galaxy’s key starships and spacecrafts including Mission Profiles bringing each ship’s story and abilities to life.

NASCAR Collection © 2024 National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC

A 1:8 scale model of the legendary 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a detailed replica of the stock car that brought driver Jeff Gordon his second NASCAR Cup Series victory. Build this model in simple and illustrated steps and own a piece of American automotive racing history.

Legends of Batman Graphic Novel Collection © & TM DC

An expansive series of hardcover graphic novels featuring the greatest adventures of DC’s legendary Caped Crusader.

Marvel Movie Replica ​Collection © Marvel

A bold collection of iconic replica weapons and other iconic items from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Produced from the Marvel Studios Movie archives, the replicas in this collection have been recreated with impressive precision.