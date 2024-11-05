Knights Peak puts out a case for you to play Nikoderiko: The Magical World

If you’re a fan of platformers, the team at Knights Peak and VEA Games want to turn your attention to their latest release Nikoderiko: The Magical World!

Join mongoose adventurers Niko and Luna as they explore a lush and vibrant island as they try to retrieve a magical artifact that was pilfered by Baron Grimbald. Explore 7 biomes where the action will take place on both the 2D and 3D plane, recruit local fauna to help keep the forces of Cobring army at bay. You can enjoy this family friendly solo or play with another player via local co-op and enjoy the head bopping soundtrack from legendary composer David Wise, someone who’s had some experience scoring platformers.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World has been out since October 15th on the Switch, PlayStation and the Xbox Series X (see our review here!) and will launch on the PC sometime in the future. So if you’re looking for something that can be enjoyed by all ages, perhaps give Nikoderiko: The Magical World a try, if anything it’s certainly a feast for the eyes visually!

Nikoderiko: The Magical World – Feature Video



