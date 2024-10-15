Version 2.6 of Honkai: Star Rail revealed in latest Special Program

Version 2.5 of Honkai: Star Rail comes to a close soon, so along with it comes a new Special Program featuring a whole slew of new content for Trailblazers to get their hands on. Featuring a new character, new events, a return to Penacony, and more, Version 2.6 is sure to have something for everyone to enjoy.

With the recent conclusion to players’ Xianzhou adventure, we’ll see a return to Penacony and visiting the Paperfold University, a prestigious cosmic institution full of and bustling with activity preparing for the next semester and its anniversary celebrations. Trailblazers will watch the campus come alive with recruiting clubs and music performances filling the air. To lead this special occasion, the university plans to host an academic seminar, inviting the crew of the Astral Express to partake as speakers and as participants in the varying festivities.

While exploring the university and getting acclimated to the life of a university, Trailblazers will meet with the new 5-Star character, Rappa. She is a courageous and unique character, eager and ready to hit the battlefield to showcase her ninja abilities. She follows the Way of the Ninja through various means, mainly ninja scrolls, blending rap, graffiti, and comics. As a Galaxy Ranger, she travels the stars boasting strict self-discipline and pursues a relentless mission to hunt down her nemesis, Evil Ninja Osaru, across the cosmos. As an Imaginary Erudition character, she excels at dealing damage to groups of enemies, using her ninjutsu techniques to efficiently demolish her foes.

Alongside Rappa’s release at the start of 2.6, Dan Heng – Imbibitor Lunae runs alongside her with his rerun. Don’t fret, as he’s not the only returning face for you to pull for this patch. Running in the second half, you’ll be able to get your hands on Acheron and her Light Cone, with Aventurine and his Light Cone running hand-in-hand with Acheron. With a patch so full of excellent characters, how will you choose to use your Stellar Jades?

With 2.6 bringing new events, you will also be able to step into the much-anticipated third expansion of the Simulated Universe gamemode. Featured in this expansion, a massive void dubbed the “Unknowable Domain” has appeared within the Simulated Universe. It initially simulated the Scholar’s Strife, a post-Second Emperor’s War event where scholarly factions battled for control of Emperor Rubert II’s legacy — the Scepter system. The Scepter is a cluster of inorganic bionic neurons serving as Rubert II’s external thinking unit with truly incredible processing power. Trailblazers will be collecting Scepters and upgrading them to further strengthen their abilities. As you progress, players will be strategically combining multiple Scepters and Components to unlock truly powerful synergies, eventually coming face to face with a formidable foe in the finale.

Honkai: Star Rail’s newest update, Version 2.6, launches October 23rd for PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC. Bringing a brand new 5-Star character, long-awaited reruns, and new story with new events to earn rewards in, Version 2.6 will absolutely have something for every Trailblazer to enjoy. And of course, don’t forget to tackle the third expansion to the Simulated Universe game mode.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.6 “Annals of Pinecany’s Mappou Age” Special Program

Version 2.6 Trailer — “Annals of Pinecany’s Mappou Age” | Honkai: Star Rail

