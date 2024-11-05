Nikoderiko: The Magical World review for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Platform: PS5

Also On: PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Publisher: Knights Peak

Developer: VEA Games

Medium: Digital

Players: 1-2

Online: No

ESRB: E

Let’s just get it out of the way now, Nikoderiko: The Magical World looks familiar. The titular character looks like a certain orange bandicoot, which is what drew me to the game. Back in August of this year I had the privilege of playing the title during PAX West at The MIX, and as I played through the first 3 levels I was surprised at how good Nikoderiko was. A vibrant, colorful reminder of what most mascot platformers looked like in the ’90s, I was transported back to my younger self as I played the full version of the game. Accompanied by a soundtrack from David Wise, Nikoderiko is a great homage to yesteryear.

You have a choice at the start of Nikoderiko: The Magical World to choose between two characters. You can play as either the titular Niko or his female counterpart Luna. The duo discovers that an important artifact has been stolen by the villainous Grimbald. This starts you off on your adventure as you traverse through what feels like the greatest hits of platformers of the past. You go through seven different worlds collecting gems, collecting golden keys, and icons that spell out “Niko”. Every biome ends with a unique boss battle that puts together all that you’ve learned. The game isn’t very difficult and is very accessible for the whole family.

The game doesn’t bring anything new to the table though. Nikoderiko borrows aspects from other platformers such as the mine carts from Donkey Kong Country or the monster chase levels in Crash Bandicoot, and while it doesn’t feel like it is reinventing the wheel, Nikoderiko is a great time. You can call upon an animal companion to ride around on some levels, and some levels contain bonus stages which you can find collectibles used to unlock extras in the game.

The biggest surprise in Nikoderiko was the amazing soundtrack composed by the wonderful David Wise, which brings the whole package together. Each stage contains a catchy tune that will sure be a nice little earworm. The soundtrack of the game continues the tradition of platformers with a memorable soundtrack.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World takes a risk that pays off. Playing off the nostalgia of platformers of the past, Nikoderiko is a love letter to the mascot platformer. Clocking in at a little over 8 hours, Nikoderkio is one of the surprise hits of 2024. It is a game that will be loved by players of all ages, and with couch co-op, it should bring fun to friends and family. I hope we get more of Nikoderiko down the road.

Note: Knights Peak provided us with a Nikoderiko: The Magical World PS5 code for review purposes.

Score: 8