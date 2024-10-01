Metal Slug Tactics “A new Angle” gives us an in-depth look at the tactical RPG adaptation of the action title

SNK’s Metal Slug series has always been unapologetically a non-stop action title best known for explosive run and gun gameplay. So how does a publisher and developer such as Dotemu/Leikir Studio slow down the experience and adapt it into a strategic, grid-based RPG? Well that’s what the latest video drop is for!

Metal Slug Tactics – A new Angle digs into how the team is shifting from an arcade action experience to a tactical one, while also showing off the always lovely pixel-based visuals and animation.

Check out the details below, and stay tuned for the game’s release this fall, for pretty much all consoles and the PC.

Metal Slug Tactics – A new Angle:



Metal Slug Tactics - A New Angle

Watch this video on YouTube

Publisher Dotemu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Streets of Rage 4) and developer Leikir Studio (Rogue Lords, Synergy) today released a new, in-depth video look at Metal Slug Tactics, the grid-based tactical RPG adaptation of the iconic run-and-gun franchise. Metal Slug Tactics will be released in Fall 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam (https://store.steampowered. com/app/1590760/Metal_Slug_ Tactics/). In the video, Leikir Studio reflects on childhood memories of playing the series in arcades. The team bonds over a shared fondness for the METAL SLUG universe, which Dotemu and Leikir Studio hope to instill in new players and evoke from series veterans when they storm the battlefield in Metal Slug Tactics. The combat of Metal Slug Tactics takes place in an isometric view, a fresh, reimagined approach to the side-scrolling action for which the series is famous. A change in perspective that affects gameplay and visuals alike, Leikir Studio worked in collaboration with the franchise’s legendary original pixel artists to ensure Metal Slug Tactics authentically captures the spirit of the series’ stunning visuals. The video also explores Metal Slug Tactics’ introduction of new elements to series conventions, including the shift to tactical play, randomization to boost mission replayability, unlockable skills, and roguelite-style progression. It all adds up to a unique and imaginative way to enjoy the world of METAL SLUG. The classic characters of METAL SLUG return in Metal Slug Tactics, armed with unique abilities that capture their signature personalities and influence each fighter’s approach to combat. With new mechanics such as SYNC team attacks that can be capitalized on through clever field positioning, and a home base-style armory where players select a squad to send into battle, Leikir Studio and Dotemu have transposed the feel of run-and-gun action into a tactical RPG while retaining the series’ DNA of fast-paced gameplay. Both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series, Metal Slug Tactics channels the timeless METAL SLUG aesthetic through gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation. The game’s highly replayable battlefields combine shuffled layouts from handcrafted terrain sectors with subtle roguelite elements, pushing players to adapt and overcome unpredictable clashes as they master dynamic, strategic combat. Wield classic METAL SLUG weapons, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super-charged adrenaline system to outwit and demolish the flanks of the series’ signature villains. The action is accompanied by an original soundtrack featuring music from Tee Lopes (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare DLC). Metal Slug Tactics is wholly developed by Leikir Studio with support from Dotemu and access supplied by IP owner SNK. For the latest on Metal Slug Tactics, visit https://www.metalslugtactics. com/, follow @Dotemu and @LeikirStudio on X, and wishlist the game on Steam via https://store.steampowered. com/app/1590760/Metal_Slug_ Tactics/.