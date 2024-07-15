Dotemu and SNK recollect about the franchise in this Metal Slug Tactics clip

I really appreciate the work that the Dotemu team does in the build up to their releases. These behind the scenes videos showcase the people behind the games, the hard work and love that is poured into the titles in question. Just like they did for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge, Dotemu is now giving us insight to not only the upcoming Metal Slug Tactics, but the franchise itself.

In this eight minute clip, we are treated to a visit to SNK headquarters where we meet some of the faces responsible for the long-running side-scrolling shooter that has consumed countless quarters in those beloved multi-game red cabinets. We’re prived to comments from such previously unseen luminaries as Kazuhiro “Max.D” Tanaka, Naoto Abe, Tonko-San (Voice Only), Masato “Hori_Hori” Horiuchi. Hori_Hori even picks up a guitar and performs a track from Metal Slug 3 during his segment.

Once the history lesson is over we shift over to the team at Leikir Studio, who are developing Metal Slug Tactics. Taking the franchise from its shooter roots and transforming it to a tactical RPG could alienate the fanbase, but it seems Leikir’s hard work, dedication and reverence to the IP won over the team at SNK. While it’s not quite a passing of the torch it certainly embodies some of those sentiments with Tonko-San wishing the team great success with this endeavor. For me, even as someone who had little apprehension regarding the title (other than it’s announcement and subsequent silence for quite a while), this clip certainly re-enforces that quote that is often attributed to the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto “A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.” and with the praise from the SNK staff. I’m going to say, the wait will probably be worth it.

Metal Slug Tactics will be coming to PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms later this Fall.

