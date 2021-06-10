SNK and Dotemu announce Metal Slug Tactics

When you think Metal Slug, you think big, ridiculous, over-the-top action, but after watching the announcement trailer for Metal Slug Tactics that dropped during the Summer Game Fest today, I’d say a Tactics game also totally works here. Being developed by Leikir Studio, the trailer shown below showcases some beautiful sprites, a fantastic animated sequence, and a glimpse into how the strategy format will work.
No formal release date so far, and only announced with Steam/PC as a platform, but I expect we’ll hear a lot more in the near future. In the meantime, check out the trailer and official press release below.
Dotemu and Leikir Studio Announce Metal Slug Tactics,Bring Iconic Series’ Heroes to a New Frontline in Explosive Debut TrailerPARIS (June 10, 2021) – Publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio in partnership with SNK today announced Metal Slug Tactics, an exciting adaptation of the iconic series’ satisfying action through grid-based tactical warfare coming to PC via Steam, as part of Summer Game Fest 2021.Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad into a new battlefield through dynamic, strategic combat. Players wield classic METAL SLUG weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish flanks of the series’ signature villains. Watch Metal Slug Tactics’ charismatic heroes return to the frontline via today’s exuberant announcement trailer: https://youtu.be/DqF0KLsaf6UMetal Slug Tactics’ challenging missions build levels from different combinations of hand-crafted terrain tiles, keeping battle layouts unpredictable and ensuring clashes are won through calculated strategy rather than memorization. Roguelite elements make missions highly replayable and victories feel truly earned, but should a cunning squad or fiendish boss persevere, rounds are quick to jump back into.Paired with gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation which faithfully channels the series’ timeless aesthetic, Metal Slug Tactics is a natural extension of METAL SLUG’s beloved visuals. Each mission’s heated battle is energized through original music by Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, League of Legends, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare DLC among other titles). Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series.To secure the latest intel on Metal Slug Tactics, visit https://www.metalslugtactics.
com/, flank @Dotemu and @LeikirStudio on Twitter, and wishlist the game on Steam via https://store.steampowered. com/app/1590760/Metal_Slug_ Tactics/.