Metal Slug Tactics bursts onto consoles & PC this fall

Three years ago, SNK and Dotemu announced a new Metal Slug game was on the way. Two years ago, the game got delayed to 2023. Today (which, of course, is a year after 2023), we finally got a release window: the game will be arriving on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X this fall.

Admittedly, it’s not a firm date. But seeing as the announcement also includes news that a demo will be arriving on Steam next week, it doesn’t seem like the full game is that far off. In the meantime, here’s a new trailer for the game that shows off that even if the series is switching genres, it’s still going to have the same kind of explosive action that’s typified Metal Slug games.

Metal Slug Tactics - New trailer | Coming Fall 2024

Publisher Dotemu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Streets of Rage 4) and developer Leikir Studio (Rogue Lords, Synergy) today announced Metal Slug Tactics, a grid-based tactical adaptation of the iconic run-and-gun METAL SLUG series, will release this fall on PC and Nintendo Switch© while also confirming PlayStation 5©, PlayStation 4©, Xbox Series X|S©, and Xbox One© versions of the game. Fans can lead squads into battle ahead of launch by playing Metal Slug Tactics’ first-ever demo, available for a limited time through June 10-17 during Steam Next Fest. Today’s gameplay finds series stars Marco, Eri, Fio and Tarma opening fire in turn-based battlefields while showcasing how strategists advance through Metal Slug Tactics’ campaign of challenging, swiftly paced missions. Every outing begins by thoughtfully building a squad from METAL SLUG’s beloved roster of fighters, each armed with unique loadouts, before clashing with infamous METAL SLUG enemies in fights testing intuition and efficiency. Surviving firefights with lower rank foes will lead to pivotal boss battles like the missile-touting warship revealed in today’s trailer; these titan-sized threats stand between Metal Slug Tactics’ heroes and their march into new areas deeper behind enemy lines. Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series, channeling METAL SLUG’s timeless aesthetic through gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation. The game’s highly replayable battlefields pair shuffled layouts from hand-crafted sectors of terrain with subtle roguelite elements, pushing fighters to adapt and overcome unpredictable clashes as they master dynamic, strategic combat. Wield classic METAL SLUG weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish the flanks of the series’ signature villains. The action is backed by an original soundtrack featuring music from Tee Lopes (TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare DLC). Metal Slug Tactics is wholly developed by Leikir Studio with support from Dotemu and access supplied by IP owner SNK. For the latest on Metal Slug Tactics, visit https://www.metalslugtactics.com/, follow @Dotemu and @LeikirStudio on X, and wishlist the game on Steam via https://store.steampowered.com/app/1590760/Metal_Slug_Tactics/.