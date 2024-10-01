Pikmin have apparently been spotted at the San Diego Zoo

Heads up potential San Diego Zoo visitors, Nintendo has revealed that Pikmin have somehow decided to roost at the zoo for a limited time and guests can take part in festivities to help seek them out.

From now through the end of November, those who visit the famous San Diego Zoo can take part in a little search activity around the zoo’s Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp and also earn some My Nintendo points in the process.

Check out those details below, and also see a bit more info at the official Pikmin site, here.

There is growing buzz at the San Diego Zoo’s Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp amid reports of mysterious, brightly colored creatures. And they look a little something like this: From Oct. 1 through Nov. 28, Nintendo of America and the San Diego Zoo invite explorers of all ages to join the search for these new guests: the small, plantlike creatures of the Pikmin game series, available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. In this adventure and puzzle-solving series, Pikmin are found in dirt patches, in blades of grass and with the unusual critters that share the world around them — and the Pikmin themselves come in different types, from the fire-resistant Red Pikmin (like the one above) to the Blue Pikmin that can swim. And just like in the Pikmin series of games, kids will be encouraged to grow, gather and guide: grow in their appreciation for the natural world around them, gather pictures and memories of Pikmin in the Zoo, and guide their friends and family through exciting themed locations throughout Wildlife Explorers Basecamp. Pikmin are loyal, curious creatures that can help guide your expedition around Wildlife Explorers Basecamp. Here are some ways to make the most of your visit: Consider visiting in October. The San Diego Zoo celebrates Kids Free Month from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 by offering children 11 and under free admission with a paid adult ticket. Guests visiting any weekend from Oct. 1 through Nov. 24 are encouraged to visit the Pikmin pop-up tent near Spineless Marvels to check in at the My Nintendo kiosk and receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points*, redeemable on my.nintendo.com for exclusive digital and physical rewards. Guests are also eligible to receive a Nintendo goodie bag at the pop-up tent after completing a set task, such as photographing a Pikmin in the Zoo! The San Diego Zoo’s Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp is designed to inspire children to learn about nature, actively play, encounter new species and develop empathy for wildlife. While on the hunt for Pikmin during this special event period, families will uncover all Wildlife Explorers Basecamp has to offer as they interact, climb, scramble and jump in innovative nature play areas. Basecamp offers children and families the opportunity to connect to the natural world like never before and understand the importance of conserving wildlife through a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences with animals. For more information about how and when you can start your Pikmin search, visit pikmin.nintendo.com/en/news.