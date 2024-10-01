Xbox Game Pass titles for October 2024: Sifu, MLB The Show 24, Inscryption 

Heads up Game Pass subscribers, Microsoft has dropped off info for the next batch of Console/PC/Cloud Game Pass titles set to be included in the library for members to access.

The highlights in this wave includes Sifu, MLB The Show 24, Inscryption, Open Roads, Mad Street and more! And for those who missed the surprise drops during TGS, there’s also Legend of Mana, Trials of Mana, We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie and others.

As usual it’s your last chance to check out some of the games set to fall out of the library soon as well.

See the details below!

Coming Soon MLB The Show 24 (Console) – October 2

Now with Game Pass Standard Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24. Everyone has a moment to own. Everyone has a story to tell. Unlock your moment. Own the show. Open Roads (Console) – October 2

Now with Game Pass Standard Long-lost family secrets. Hints of a hidden fortune. And miles to go before they sleep. Tess Devine’s relationship with her mom has never been easy, but they’re about to set out together on a journey into the past that they’ll never forget. Sifu (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 2

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Sifu is a realistic third-person brawler with tight Kung Fu combat mechanics and cinematic martial arts action. Get in the shoes of a Pak Mei disciple on a path to avenge the murder of your family. With countless enemies and no allies, the sheer will to persevere and adapt will be key to unlocking the enigma of becoming Sifu. Mad Streets (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Mad Streets is the kind of game that makes you crack a smile all while punching someone in the face. It’s a physics-based party game meshed with a brawler that feels like an evolution to the genre with a deeper system that allows skilled players to direct their blows for face-crunching KO animations that wouldn’t look out of place in MMA highlights. Inscryption (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 10

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets “inscrybed” upon the cards. In Case You Missed It from Tokyo Games Show All You Need Is Help (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Dive into a quirky multiplayer co-op puzzle game where adorable, fluffy cube-shaped creatures collaborate to reach their goals. This cooperative-centric game is designed for enjoyment across generations – from children to grandparents – making it perfect for family and friends. Legend of Mana (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree in Legend of Mana. Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and complete quests in the vast world of Fa’Diel. Discover the classic title, remastered with a rearranged soundtrack, graphic improvements and more! Trials of Mana (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Trials of Mana is the 3D remake of the classic RPG. Experience the beloved adventure with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, a remastered soundtrack and a new episode, in addition to an ability system and a new class that reconstructs the character levelling system plus more active battles! We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Help the Prince roll the katamari and fix the universe! Play the remastered We Love Katamari Damacy, the second title in the Katamari series released in 2005 along with the new features such as Royal Reverie. The graphics have been completely redesigned, and the in-game UI has been revamped to make it even easier to play. Game Pass Ultimate Perks MultiVersus: MVP Pack 3 – Available now

The MultiVersus MVP Pack offers in-game content to further customize and boost your play for subscription members. MVP Pack 3 includes a Jaw Stretcher Special Taunt and PopReinDog Sticker. EA Sports FC 25: Welcome Pack – Available now

Try EA Sports FC 25 today with a 10-hour trial and get a Welcome Pack reward, available with your EA Play Membership! XDefiant: Combat Pack – Available now

Ready your Season 2 loadouts with five new weapon skins in this season’s Combat Pack which includes: Rare Deep Red MK20 Weapon Skin, Rare Deep Red D50 Weapon Skin, Cobalt AK47 Weapon Skin, Ember M44 Weapon Skin, Morganite MDR Weapon Skin. Leaving October 15 The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to jump back in before they go or use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library. Dyson Sphere Program (PC)

Everspace 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

From Space (Cloud, Console, and PC)

F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Scorn (Cloud, Console, and PC)