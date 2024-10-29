Looking to surpass his father, Kim Dong Hwan enters the City of the Wolves

On the weekend where their unreleased game, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves would be on EVO France’s lineup, SNK revealed another character which tournament players can choose in their quest to be the first Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves champion. Kim Dong Hwan, the elder of legendary Taekwondoin, Kim Dong Hwan looks to prove himself after being reprimanded for his performance in the previous tournament.

The previously carefree and instinctual fighter now has a fire lit under him and secretly entered the next tournament hoping to show off the fruits of his unique training. With a base roster of 17 fighters, Dong Hwan will be the 12th character revealed and will his more studious younger brother Jae Hoon be far behind?

It looks like April 2025 will bring Spring showers and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves when the game launches on the 24th of said month on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – Kim Dong Hwan screens:

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜KIM DONG HWAN



FATAL FURY: CotW ｜KIM DONG HWAN

Watch this video on YouTube

Today during Paris Games Week, SNK CORPORATION announced that taekwondo hotshot KIM DONG HWAN is coming to FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. SNK’s upcoming fighting game is set to release in early 2025 and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Those eager to Rev It Up can wishlist the game now! Hone your martial arts skills with Kim Dong Hwan!

Voice Actors: Jerron Bacat (EN), Eiji Takeuchi (JA) Bio: The son of taekwondo master Kim Kaphwan and a skilled practitioner in his own right, Dong Hwan proudly considers himself a taekwondo prodigy. His carefree, happy-go-lucky attitude following the last tournament, however, leads to a harsh reprimand from his father, quickly humbling him. It turns out to be the wake-up call Dong Hwan needs. Determined to one day surpass his father’s mastery of the martial art, the young fighter secretly embarks on his own unique training regime. The FATAL FURY series debuted in 1991, igniting the fighting game boom of the 1990s that took the industry by storm. GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES, released in 1999, has been the most recent installment in the franchise until now. With fan favorites and new characters making an appearance, FATAL FURY returns with a classic battle system evolved for the next generation of fighters.