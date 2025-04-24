A $2.5 million dollar prize pool will make SNK World Championship 2025 a series to watch!

The SNK World Championship might not be as known as say Capcom Cup or Tekken World Tour and ARC World Tour, but with the release of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves it looks like SNK is looking to make their tournament series the one to focus on.

The much anticipated return of Fatal Fury will be added to the 2025 iteration of the SNK World Championship and will offer a $2.5 million prize pool, with $1.5 million of it going to the winner. So if you want an opportunity to fight for that prize, pick up Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves today and start practicing! Hopefully the winner won’t have to knock the runner up off of Geese Tower to claim his prize.

This is the second tournament series which will be offering major prizes for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. The Esports World Cup already has committed to a 1 million dollar prize pool, but there have been concerns at the series’ qualifiers. Hopefully when SNK reveals the details of the SNK World Championship, it will be received a bit more positively as it will be held across a longer period of time.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.