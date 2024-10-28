Zenless Zone Zero’s next chapter releases on November 6th

Zenless Zone Zero’s 1.2 update comes to a close soon, and that means more content is on the way. On October 25th, a new Special Program aired showcasing a bunch of the new upcoming content, characters, events, and more. Following the finale of 1.2, the new version “Virtual Revenge” will be released to players on November 6th.

Proxies will be working with Tsukishiro Yanagi from Section 6 to complete a special mission and joining Lighter from the Sons of Calydon in celebrating the Settlement Days at the Outer Ring. In case you’re wondering what these characters may be, be ready to pull for both of them. Tsukishiro Yanagi is an S-Level Electric Anomaly DPS wielding her Naginata to exterminate any foes that dare oppose her. She’ll be building up her Ex Special meter to trigger extra Polarity Disorder to rapidly deal massive damage to enemies. Lighter, on the other hand, is an S-Level Fire Stun agent. He’ll be racking up Morale and stunning enemies with flurries of punches all the while lowering enemy Fire and Ice Resistances. Once his Morale reaches a specific level, his strength and skills will get reinforced. In addition, two new A-Level Bangboos will be joining the Bangboo Channel, with those being Baddieboo and Knightboo.

As a way to diversify your gameplay experience, HoYoverse is introducing two new modes to enjoy: The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault and Simulated Battle Trial modes. In the more roguelike mode “The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault”, there are five chapters with random environments, random Resonia, and resources on the TV board for players to explore. By completing challenges, players can receive a whole slew of in-game rewards, including Knightboo. Beyond that, you can practice your combat skills in the battle tower “Simulated Battle Trial”. The higher you get, the harder and more formidable the enemies will become. By reaching certain levels, you’ll acquire Polychromes and Badges that can be displayed on the Personal Homepage together with newly added Titles in Version 1.3.

There will be some new events and optimizations coming as well, including functions and interface of the Compendium being modified as well as the systems for character leveling and upgrading to provide a smoother experience to players. You can also further decorate the 2nd floor of Random Play with gadgets you purchase from Sān-Z STUDIO at Lumina Square. Events upcoming in this new version are “Virtual Battlefield Mayhem” and “When Sandwiches Come A Knockin’”, each bringing a wide range of rewards for Proxies to acquire.

New story content comes alongside this update, and you’ll be joining Hoshimi Miyabi’s group, the H.S.O.S. 6 (Section 6), to execute commissions requested by the Hollow Investigative Association. Meanwhile, following the conclusion of “Tour de Inferno”, you’ll be participating in the celebration of Settlement Days at the Outer Ring. Get immersed in the vibrant atmosphere while enjoying persistent victories with Lighter, and then once all that’s done you can participate in new Special Episodes of Yanagi and Lighter, where you’ll learn more about each character.

Version 1.3 of Zenless Zone Zero releases on November 6th, bringing lots of new content for everybody to enjoy and experience. Prepare to meet new characters, acquire more Polychromes and other rewards, and experience the next chapter in the story and world of New Eridu.

Version 1.3 Teaser – “Virtual Revenge” | Zenless Zone Zero:



