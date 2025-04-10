Hokutomaru lands the final base roster slot in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves!

Yesterday EVO, the premiere fighting game tournament series aired a special showcase featuring SNK’s upcoming Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, where fans got to see members of the FGC showcase some of the characters that will be in the base game and we also learned that the series’ two lane battles will be returning in select stages in game. However the program led off with the reveal of the final base roster character and it’s none other than Hokutomaru!

An apprentice of Andy Bogard and Mai Shiranui, he is a practitioner of the Shiranui Ninja Arts. Since the last game, he’s traded in rural life for the big city. However his sense of justice has not wavered and he still does what he can to protect the downtrodden with the skills he’s accrued from his learnings back home. He sees this upcoming tournament as a means to showcase his growth in the past year!

As someone who has played Mark of the Wolves, I can’t say I have much of an attachment to the character (I stuck to Terry and the Kims…), I will have to say his new look makes him feel like he stepped out of the pages of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, but I suppose life in the big city can change a person. Needless to say, fans of Andy Bogard (They exist…I swear!) will have someone to main until the real deal arrives this summer!

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will arrive on April 24th, 2025 (21st if you buy the Digital Deluxe Edition) on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

