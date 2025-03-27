Christiano Ronaldo visits Southtown as famed footballer joins the roster of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

About six months ago SNK released a teaser stating that Christiano Ronaldo would be joining Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Many were perplexed…what’s the connection here? However SNK was very literal with their words as they revealed the famed forward and captain of both Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team will be joining the roster of the latest entry of their long running Fatal Fury series.

Sports Stars in non-sports games aren’t that shocking, we’ve recently had LeBron James in the arena fighter Multiversus, WWE 2K25 will not feature one, but 3 as of announced NBA All-Stars. We’ve even had soccer players in fighting games, the most well known being Roberto Miura from the Rival Schools franchise. So while this looks odd at first glance it’s not as weird once you’ve delved into the history of video games.

SNK released a character profile which includes a character trailer, as well as a move list, so anyone looking to pick up Ronaldo as a character will be armed with what his moves are. Sadly he will not be part of the Open Beta that is set to start today. Will Ronaldo be part of the base roster or will he be a post-launch release. Hopefully SNK will shed more light on that.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will launch on April 24th 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

FATAL FURY: CotW × CR7｜Announcement Trailer



