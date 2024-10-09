Get some extra training time in as the Early Access period for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero begins today

The wait is over…that is if you’re the purchaser of the Deluxe or Ultimate edition. For those who eschew physical things these premium editions of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero allows owners to enjoy the title 3 days ahead of the game’s October 11th release date.

Players can start collecting the game’s 181 characters by playing through Episode mode, going through the story as it was told or delving into scenarios that could have been. If you want to nab some characters that will naturally unlock later in the game, you can save up your zeni to expedite the unlocking of your favorite character by purchasing in the in-game store.

Once you built your dream roster of fighters, why not take them online and fight other early adopters, will the matches mirror what we’ve seen on our TVs or will it be something that’s awkward and chuckle worthy like seeing two drunkards duke it up, that’s up to your skill level, so maybe spend some time training before you take on the world.

For those looking to tell their own stories in the Dragon Ball Universe, craft your dream scenario with the Custom Battle mode. Use the guided mode to craft something quickly or go in depth and control every aspect of your story in the game’s robust creation suite. Just make sure you don’t create some insurmountable scenario because you’ll need to beat the battle yourself before you can unleash it upon the world.

The reviews for the game have been quite glowing (ours is dropping soon!), with many fans proclaiming this is the pinnacle of what we’ve seen from the franchise. Being someone who’s only watching from the sidelines I’m already seeing plenty of clips on social media showing dream match ups and matches where the skill level is so high, I’m having a hard time keeping up!

If this is what we’re seeing with a fraction of the player base having access, we’re gonna be in for a lot of fantastic content when the game finally releases in a mere 3 days.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is available now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X if you’ve purchased the digital deluxe and ultimate editions of the game. The base version of the game will be released on October 11th, 2024. What’s three more days when you’ve been waiting for fifteen years?

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! Zero – Opening Movie



