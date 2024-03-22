Bandai Namco drops off new Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO media, character list and more

Bandai Namco this week has presented some new media and game details for the next game in the Budokai Tenkaichi series — the excitingly-titled Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO.

The latest batch of media for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO shows off a number of the playable characters in action as well as some gameplay and mechanics, destructible environments and more. The gameplay showcase video, embedded below, features additional information and game details from game producer Jun Furutani.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is apparently still on schedule for a 2024 release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, though we don’t have a confirmed release date as of yet.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO screens:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO – Gameplay Showcase [BUDOKAI TENKAICHI Series]:



In the new gameplay showcase video, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO producer Jun Furutani is the guide to the action, revealing full UI gameplay that highlights fan-favorite mechanics including Impact Actions, Dragon Dashes, Beam Clashes and more. The producer video also brings to light some new mechanics, including Short Dashes – explosive bursts of speed that can be used to create openings, and Revenge Counters, which absorb an opponent's attack and return it to them. The new trailer revealed the latest additions to the playable character list, including: Super Trunks

Master Roshi, Max Power

Nappa

Burter

Jeice

Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)

Hit

Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)

Toppo

Dyspo

Kakunsa Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the developers behind the original BUDOKAI TENKAICHI series, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO brings the series forward to a new era by harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 and pushing the envelope for gameplay and features in an arena brawler. The game brings the franchise back to the original Japanese naming convention, where the original DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI was titled DRAGON BALL Z: Sparking! The game’s gravity-defying fights capture each DRAGON BALL character’s signature destructive powers and Ki abilities showcased in stunning detail with damage capable of destroying entire parts of the arena.