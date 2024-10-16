Three million copies of Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO fly off the “shelves” after the franchise’s 15 year hiatus

Dragon Ball is no doubt a global phenomenon and any product featuring Goku and friends is sure to sell well, but no one expected the deluge of support for the latest entry in the Budokai Tenkaichi. Namco Bandai, the gatekeepers of all things Dragon Ball games reported that Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO which released last Friday October 11th had reached a sales milestone of selling over 3 million copies worldwide in less than 24 hours!

That means over 3 million players are enjoying the explosive and destructive combat only possible with Unreal Engine 5. Plenty are finding their favorite Z-fighter or villain in the game’s expansive 182 character roster (With more to come thanks to DLC!) to take on the world in the game’s online modes or maybe crafting unique stories using the game’s custom battle mode.

I’m even seeing the fighting game community embrace the title where balance is an afterthought and fun is the prime objective. With Florida based tournament Tampa Never Sleeps testing the waters and hosting weekly tournaments featuring the game. Perhaps we could be seeing Sparking! ZERO on the main stage of EVO next year? Well with such a large player base, surely there will be a section of players who are chomping at the bit to show the world their strength and make some money as well. Let’s hope Bandai Namco will nurture this possible scene much like it does for their premiere fighting title, Tekken.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, don’t let another 15 years pass before you pick up the title!

