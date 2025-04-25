Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero introduces more demonic characters in their 2nd round of DLC



With 193 characters you would think the team working on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero would pump the breaks. However they’re not looking to stop anytime soon as the game’s first season pass promises 3 DLC packs which will add even more characters to the game. The first added characters from the Dragon Ball Super: Superhero movie and the second and third pack will add characters from Dragon Ball DAIMA.

Dragon Ball DAIMA acted as the final piece of content which series creator Akira Toriyama worked on prior to his death. DAIMA saw the Z-Fighters travel to the Demon World to seek a new set of Dragon Balls after they have been reverted to children. Along the way Goku, Vegeta and friends met new characters such as Glorio, Panzy.

The first DAIMA character pack will feature Goku (Mini) (Players who pre-ordered the game would already have access to him), Vegeta (Mini), Glorio, Pansy and Majin Kuu. The Saiyans will have access to their various transformations and Vegeta (Mini) even gets his Super Saiyan 3 form.

So far Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s post-release updates focused primarily on adding more characters to the roster. While it is always appreciated. Here’s hoping after the first season we’ll get a bit more variety to the updates. Ideally I’d love to see new story modes which would cover some of the Super story arcs which have yet to be animated or even the story of Daima. Regardless, Dragon Ball DAIMA: Character Pack 1 is available now on the digital storefronts where the game is available.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – DAIMA Character Pack 1 Trailer



