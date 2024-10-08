Destiny 2: Revenant Act I launches today

Heads up loyal Destiny Guardians, the next Destiny episode is officially going live today. Destiny 2: Revenant Act I is continuing the Scorn story with the first part of the Revenant release — which is well-timed for some spooky season shenanigans.

The new drop also includes new features and content including Tonic brewing, Onslaught: Salvation mode with a trio of maps and some interesting upgrades, new weapons such as the Alethonym Exotic Stasis Grenade Launcher, various Artifact perks, a new Skimmer, and more of course.

There’s also a first ever a first-ever Dungeon Race later in the week with the release of Vesper’s Host Dungeon which will be broadcast live on Twitch Rivals on October 11th at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. Those who get through the new dungeon on their own will also get the opportunity to pick up some unique real life gear at the Bungie Store later on too. Oh, and right around Halloween players can get involved in the annual Destiny Festival of the Lost event, which is always a fun time.

Check out the Destiny 2: Revenant Act I launch trailer, a plethora of screens and official info on the release below

Destiny 2: Revenant Act I | Launch Trailer:



Destiny 2: Revenant | Launch Trailer

Destiny 2: Revenant Act I screens:

Today, Destiny 2: Revenant launches, where Guardians will take up the mantle of ‘Slayer Baron’ as they take on the leader of an undead Scorn army, Fikrul, now empowered by an Echo formed after the defeat of the Witness in The Final Shape. Revenant releases with all of Act I’s story content available on day one and includes new features and content including Tonic brewing, Onslaught: Salvation, new weapons and Artifact perks, a new earnable Skimmer, and more. This Episode is truly chilling, featuring more Stasis mods than ever and icy Exotic armor updates for all Stasis wielders. Players will earn the new vampiric inspired Exotic Stasis Grenade Launcher, Alethonym, which supports fireteams by providing ammo for their Special and Heavy weapons. Onslaught: Salvation introduces three new maps to the activity, Widow’s Court, Eventide Ruins, and Kell’s Grave, and adds new defensive upgrades to dominate the battlefield, such as airstrikes and rideable turrets. Players can also look forward to the eerie Festival of the Lost in-game celebration, returning on October 29. The new dungeon, Vesper’s Host, launches this Friday, October 11 alongside Destiny 2’s first-ever official Dungeon Race. Tune into the Twitch Rivals Dungeon Race stream here on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM PT to watch the best fireteams in the world compete in Contest Mode for glory (and prizes) in a race to the finish line. All players who Triumph over this challenge during the first 48 hours after the Dungeon launches will earn bragging rights and a special emblem. Moreover, the iconic Ice Breaker Exotic Sniper Rifle last seen in Destiny returns as a reward for any who completes the activity in Contest Mode, with the weapon also added to the dungeon’s Normal Mode loot pool. Additionally, those who complete the Vesper’s Host dungeon by 9:59 AM PST on February 5, 2025, will be able to purchase the Vesper’s Host bracelet, the activewear hoodie, and the collectible Dungeon pin through Bungie Rewards. Those who complete and earn the Unleashed Title by the same deadline will also be able to purchase the Collectible Medallion pin in the Bungie Store. Last week, Destiny 2 developers hosted a livestream showcasing gameplay and features in the new content coming to Revenant, and they also provided new information on Codename: Frontiers, Destiny 2’s new content model slated for 2025. Watch the developer livestream here for more information.