A new mech and pilot awaits you in StarVader’s Steam Next Fest demo

StarVaders tasks you to save the universe, one card at a time. My first exposure to the title was at this year’s PAX East and while I failed to complete the demo’s 3 acts I was hooked with its deckbuilding and risk/reward gameplay. Now deckbuilding and tactics fans can check out the title ahead of the next week’s Steam Next Fest.

If you’ve played the demo like me, you’ll be familiar with the Gunner, the crimson mech whose guns will perforate any threats to the galaxy. This new demo adds additional pilots which gives you different loadouts and adjusts each card you’ll have access to. If you want a more up close experience, the Stinger Mech and its pilot Shun might be more your speed, and he’s exclusive to this latest demo.

The StarVaders demo will only be active until Monday October 21st and the team at Pengonauts left a nice little challenge in this demo to entice players to master the game. If you play the demo and manage to clear the demo with 3 different pilots, you will be eligible to win one of 100 steam keys of the full game when it releases. Experience all that StarVaders has to offer just by being good at the game. I’ve only racked up 1 victory and I’m spending as much time as I can to qualify for this contest, so I wish you all good luck!

StarVaders will be coming to PC sometime in Q2 2025.

StarVaders – Future Games Show Trailer



StarVaders screens: