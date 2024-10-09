PDP releases 3 new designs in their Rematch Glow controller line for the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, while an innovation, is not exactly the best controller Nintendo has created. Mario’s maker did give players an alternative with the Pro Controller. But for those not looking to drop 70 dollars for a controller, companies like PDP provided a cost effective but sturdy controllers (we have long passed the time where watching your friend play would be preferable to being handed a 3rd party controller).

Also unlike 1st party accessories, PDP goes beyond sticking their parts in a different color shell and they’ve crafted designs that wouldn’t look bad sitting on a shelf. They even brought back a gimmick which was thought to be a thing of the past…glow in the dark. Originally the glow in the dark controller was limited to the wired controllers but now PDP revealed three wireless switch controllers. These designs designated Boo Hoo, Grand Prix Mario and Blackout Bowser.

Boo Hoo features a shy Boo (I mean you are facing your controller when you’re holding it after all) flanked by a variety of transparent Boo on a gray shell. Grand Prix Mario shows the plumber pulling a power slide in his trusty kart with a background featuring the various fictional brands which litter the ad space on the various tracks. Blackout Bowser shows the king of the koopas breathing depicted in monochrome. Each Rematch Glow Wireless controller features wise is on par with the 1st party Pro Controller, but what makes it stand out are the 2 programmable back paddles which you can use to give you an edge in game.

I know some of you love matching accessories, well for the Boo Hoo design, PDP also announced a matching Travel Case Plus GLOW available for pre-order. This paranormal case is compatible with the original, the OLED and lite versions of the console and can even be used as a stand.

The three newly announced Rematch Glow wireless controllers are available now on the PDP website and Amazon.com and the wait for Boo Hoo Travel Case Plus Glow won’t be that long as the company projects it will ship starting October 28th…hopefully arriving ahead of Halloween!

