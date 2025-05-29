Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV to drop on July 24th

The latest and greatest Super Mario Party title, Super Mario Party Jamboree obviously, is getting even greater if you are looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2! Set for a July 24th launch, the very wordy Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV will be an enhanced version of the Switch title that has some fun, platform exclusive features and upgrades, and new content and modes as well.

Mario Party Mode and Bowser Live, for those with a Switch 2 compatible camera device, sounds like cool new features and modes if playing online with family and/or friends. There’s also a new Carnival Coaster mode which will take advantage of the updated rumble, vibration and haptics in the Joy-Con 2s.

For those who already own Super Mario Party Jamboree for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo will be offering an upgrade pack for the Switch 2 edition. Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare feature is also supported for those who want to share the experience with those who don’t own the game.

Check out the details and a new trailer below!

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV – Overview Trailer



The biggest Super Mario Party keeps getting bigger with Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV. Launching July 24, this new upgrade to the original Nintendo Switch game brings the fun of Super Mario Party Jamboree to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, while adding all new ways to play and connect with friends and family empowered by the system’s exclusive new capabilities. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV expands on the fun of Super Mario Party Jamboree by adding all-new features and game modes as well as gameplay exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, including … Mario Party Mode: It’s time to make your on-camera debut with CameraPlay! You and up to three friends can appear in the game using a compatible camera such as the Nintendo Switch 2 camera. This new feature allows you to see your friends in the game while playing Mario Party and watch the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat play across their faces in real time*. Plus, this mode now features two new rulesets to amp up the fun: Tag-Team Rules: Pick a partner! With Mario Party Tag-Team Rules, players work in teams of two to collect coins and Stars. Roll the special Together Dice item that is only available in this game mode, and your teammate warps to your location – doubling your dice roll and potentially doubling the number of Stars you can collect! Frenzy Rules: Looking to ramp things up? With Frenzy Rules you’ll start out with 50 coins, the Double Dice item and a Star. See who can collect the most Stars in just five turns! You can even challenge players to a duel right from the start. This fast and furious option is also great for those who don’t have time to play a full 10-30 turns.

Bowser Live: Are you ready for your moment in the spotlight? With Bowser Live, players can use a compatible camera such as the Nintendo Switch 2 camera to appear on stage in the game and compete in a series of minigames and challenges**. Be warned, though, because Bowser himself is hosting the show, and he doesn't let players off easy! If you're playing without a Nintendo Switch 2 camera, you'll still have the chance to play minigames that utilize the system's built-in microphone. Will you get applause or punishment from the King of the Koopas?

Carnival Coaster: This exhilarating new mode introduces five thrill rides to test your skills and teamwork! Thanks to HD Rumble 2, you'll feel the bumps and rumbles of the coaster. Using the mouse controls, you'll pick off enemies as they appear and compete in new minigames. Hop aboard five different coasters, each with their own levels of difficulty, including Carnival Coaster, Volcano Coaster, Haunted Coaster, Sky-High Coaster and Trial Coaster. Parties, of course, are all about sharing in the fun, and Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is no different. The game supports the Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare*** functionality, meaning if one party member has the game, they can share limited content locally with up to three other players even if they don't have the game themselves. And if a member of your party has a Nintendo Switch, you can share game content from the original Super Mario Party Jamboree with them, too! And don't forget, if you already have Super Mario Party Jamboree for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, an upgrade pack is available for the game****. By purchasing the upgrade pack on Nintendo Switch 2, you'll be able to play all of the new features and game modes. It's time to take the party to the next level! For more information about Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 + Jamboree TV visit Nintendo.com.