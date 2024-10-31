Argonaut Games reveal plenty of news regarding the Croc Legend of Gobbos remastered release

It was less than a week ago that the world found out Croc was coming back as his first adventure would be remastered and released on modern platforms. Well the team at Argonaut games have revealed that the game will be releasing sometime in December 2024 and will be teaming up with Rock it Games to produce the physical edition of Croc Legend of Gobbos.

This release will include a collector’s edition which will include the game on the platform of your choice (Switch or PS5), a four disc CD soundtrack which will include remixes and unreleased tracks from the original game, a double-sided 18”x24” poster, a sheet of Ultra3DFX stickers, a Croc Keychain, and a 8” Statue of Croc with a certificate of authenticity. Pre-orders have started for the physical edition today on Rock it Games’ website where you can also snag a Gobbos plush with your game purchase.

In addition to the release window and physical edition details, Argonauts Games also revealed they have tapped The Living Tombstone to remix the game’s theme song which can be enjoyed via the band’s YouTube Channel (or the embedded video). It’s quite jaunty and the accompanying music video will put a smile on anyone’s face.

Croc Legend of Gobbos will be coming to PC (via GOG exclusively), Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms this December.

Croc Main Theme (Living Tombstone Remasterful Remix)



Croc Main Theme (Living Tombstone Remasterful Remix)

Watch this video on YouTube

Croc Legend of the Gobbos Physical Edition Trailer



Croc Legend of the Gobbos Physical Edition Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube