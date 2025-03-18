Experience Croc Legend of the Gobbos once again on March 33rd…ahem April 2nd, 2025

So Croc the Legend of the Gobbos Remaster was set to release in Q4 2024, however at the beginning of December Argonaut Games broke the bad news that the game had to be pushed back to a Q1 2025 release timeframe.

As you know it’s March 18th, 2025 and Q1 2025 ends on March 31th, so where is the game?!?! Thankfully the studio finally revealed that the game will launch on digital platforms on March 33rd, 2025, just making the Q1 2025 release window…

I’m sure you’re saying, hey March only has 31 days. What are you going on about?!?! Well, the Argonaut Games team has an answer to that…Time flows differently in the land of the Gobbos and their March has 33 days!

All jokes aside, and a couple days outside of the Q1 2025 window, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remaster will be arriving on April 2nd, 2025 on PC (GOG only), Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform. Experience the beloved 3D platformer with enhanced visuals, revised camera and controls as well as a trove of Croc archival documentation with the Crocipedia.

Perfect for someone who’s experienced the original who wants to introduce the franchise to a younger generation!

Croc Legend of the Gobbos coming April 2nd!

ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTbQv0NENaA