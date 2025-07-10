Nintendo eShop Update – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY, System Shock 2 Remaster

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including a handful of remaster/remakes such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster andArcade Archives AIR COMBAT 22, as well as many other options.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]
1 used & new available from $20.00
Purchase on Amazon
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – Alert the neighborhood watch and grab your skate buddies cause the shred’s not dead! Get hyped for the legendary franchise, now revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, sick tunes, plus a whole lot more. Reunite the crew in new and returning game modes with cross-platform online multiplayer1 for up to eight skaters. Drop in to new parks or tear it up across classics from both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in HD resolution. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 shreds onto the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 systems on July 11. The Standard Edition is available to pre-order on Nintendo eShop. Early access is also available now with purchase of the Digital Deluxe Edition on Nintendo eShop.
- PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY – Remasters of the classic rhythm action games Patapon and Patapon 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch! The mysterious yet endearing creatures known as Patapon are guided on their adventures by the rhythm of four drums. Play these drums to the beat to give different commands to your Patapon army. There are different classes of Patapon, including the shield-wielding Tatepon and the horse-riding Kibapon, allowing for different tactical approaches as you battle a variety of fierce foes! PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY marches onto Nintendo Switch July 11.
Nintendo Music:
- Songs of Time – Prepare for more timeless tracks from the Great Deku Tree! The soundtrack for the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D game is available now on Nintendo Music2, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks. Take an auditory journey through Link’s classic adventure between the past and the future of Hyrule. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Summer Deals at Retail – From now through July 19, save3 $20 on select Nintendo Switch games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Super Mario RPG, Pikmin 4 and more at participating retailers! Shop deals online now at Best Buy, Target or Walmart. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/retail-offers/#summer-deals-2025.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 3 Card Poker – Available July 11
- 3 on 3 Soccer – Available July 11
- Animal Kingdom 3
- Arcade Archives AIR COMBAT 22
- BAD END THEATER
- BeatQuest – Rhythm Riders
- Become the Smartest in the Room! Brain Power Boost Plan
- Bendy and the Dark Revival – Available July 11
- Best Served Cold
- Boost Zero
- Canine – Available July 11
- Cats Away
- Clutter Puzzle Magazine Vol. 15 No. 1 Collector’s Edition
- Colorizing: Satisfaction
- Cozy Adventures
- Daily Relaxation & Mindfulness
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition – Available July 15
- EGGCONSOLE ZANAC EX MSX2
- Everdeep Aurora
- FISHING SIMULATOR 2025 – Available July 12
- Fiz and the Rainbow Planet
- Flora & Fang: Guardians of the vampire garden
- GLITCH: Dead Loop Horror
- Griffin – Available July 11
- Hogtie
- HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT – Available July 16
- Ice Princess Crystals
- ISLANDERS: New Shores
- Lush Season
- Neon Noodles – Available July 16
- Not Not & Not Not 2
- Our Summer Festival 2
- Racing Rebels Mud Clash
- Scholar’s Mate
- Solitaire Dreamscapes
- Sweet Home: Look and Find 3 Collector’s Edition
- System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
- Turbo Circuit: Sports Car Racing