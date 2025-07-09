Fahkuram, the Muay Thai juggernaut to set foot in Tekken 8 on July 11th

The weather is getting hot, so why not stay indoors and away from the sun by playing some good ass Tekken? Bandai Namco’s premier fighting franchise is dropping some new content (already available if you’ve got the game’s Season 2 Character Pass or Character Pass & Stage Pass combo).

Fahkumram, is once again being deployed by his handlers to take on the Mishima Zaibatsu. If he completes this mission will he finally be released and returned to his family? While the reception to the Muay Thai character’s return wasn’t the warmest, the studio has put its best foot forward and released both a gameplay trailer as well as a Behind the Scenes vignette.

Along with the new fighter, there will be a new stage celebrating the company’s most iconic character, Pac-Man! Dubbed Pac-Pixels, it’s part of the Pac-Man 45th anniversary celebration which also includes Pac-Man themed cosmetics which can be earned by participating in the game’s fight pass. Another collaboration which will be debuting with this summer update is a cross over with Koei Tecmo’s role playing game Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land. This crossover can net players the following items: a Hair Accessory, a Puni Customize Item, Avatar T-shirt, Profile Background, and Title Plate Set.

Tekken 8 and it’s Season 2 Character Pass & Stage Pass is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

TEKKEN 8 — Fahkumram Gameplay Trailer



Navigating Fahkumram Extended Cut | TEKKEN 8 | Bandai Namco Summer Showcase



Celebrate PAC-MAN’s 45th Anniversary in Tekken 8 Season 2



