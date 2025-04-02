Baron Dante speaks as Croc Legend of the Gobbos Remaster launches

It’s pretty bold of Argonaut Games to launch the remaster of Croc Legend of the Gobbos on a day one of the major console manufacturers reveal details of their latest hardware. I guess when you’ve 20+ years in between releases, you gotta just get back on that bike and ride!

The first entry in the Croc games is now back on all modern platforms (no news if we’re getting a Switch 2 release, but the Switch version should be playable when the console comes out in June.) and PC via GOG. Visually remastered and modern updates such as a revised control scheme (No more tank controls if that’s not your thing) and a trove of archival content awaits you in the game’s Crocipedia! Argonaut Games even got Baron Dante, the game’s antagonist to comment on the game’s release today!

“After all these years, the Gobbos still think they can outsmart me? This time, with the power of modern gaming, I will finally conquer Gobbo Valley and claim my rightful throne,” said Baron Dante, the diabolical sorcerer and marauder, via a spokesman. “Prepare yourselves, for Baron Dante’s reign is inevitable!”

Well players, don’t let the Baron think he’s got the upper hand in these modern times and go pick up Croc Legend of the Gobbos Remaster and rescue the Gobbos today!

Croc Legend of the Gobbos Official Trailer



