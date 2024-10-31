PS Plus games for November 2024: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Death Note

Heads up all PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has announced the next set of monthly titles set to hit the service’s library for November 2024. The lineup will include Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Death Note Killer Within, all for PS5 and/or PS4.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be November 5th, 2024 for this cycle, so make sure to start up your downloads after that. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab October 2024’s titles before they are gone.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged | PS4, PS5 Race over 130 vehicles, including Hot Wheels Originals, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, motorbikes and ATVs, each with their unique racing style, across multiple game modes and amazing environments. Upgrade vehicles with a dedicated skill tree that will directly affect their performance. Discover 5 brand new locations, master their secrets, and you’ll feel right at home both there and on the podium. Alternatively create the track of your dreams with the powerful Track Editor, or use the best creations from the community. Ghostwire: Tokyo | PS5 Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city’s population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo. Death Note Killer Within | PS4, PS5 Death Note Killer Within is an online social deduction game for up to 10 players. Players will be split into two teams with different objectives. To win the game, players will need to figure out each other’s identities and either eliminate L who threatens Kira’s power or seize the Death Note. Enjoy a battle of wits as Kira and his followers, or as L and the investigators in the world of Death Note. As equally matched opponents, the two teams clash to control the game while hiding their true identities from each other. The Death Note is hidden among the players, leading to a thrilling game of cat and mouse until one team overpowers the other. Each role has its own characteristics, allowing you to master a deep sense of strategy and tactical play. Depending on your assigned role, a wide range of strategies can be formulated, and each randomized scenario develops into a high-stakes game of tactics. Last chance to download October’s games PlayStation Plus members have until November 4 to add WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! to their game libraries.