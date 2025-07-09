Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves sees a 33% percent discount on Amazon’s Prime Day event

Ah Prime Day, another astroturfed celebration of consumerism (I say this as I have hundreds of dollars worth of items sitting in my cart) kicked off yesterday and will run until Friday July 11th. Plenty of deals are to be had and one of them include SNK’s latest entry in their famed Fatal Fury franchise.

That’s right, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, the first new entry in the series since 1999 has had a favorable critical response and a surprising amount of prize money in the tournament scene is available during the Seattle based mega retailer’s sales event at 33% off.

As someone who reviewed the title for the site, I enjoyed the easy to pick up controls, the variety of characters both new and returning as well the Episodes of South Town which expanded the world of the Fatal Fury with its copious amounts of lore drops. Hell, I’ll even say I didn’t mind the inclusion of Salvatore Gannaci and even grew to adore his oddball antics (Such as showing up on the first night of Wrestlemania 41 to promote the game.).

The game also won my favor by offering its first season of characters absolutely for free, meaning if you buy the game you won’t have to pay anything extra to enjoy Andy Bogard (Who is available now), guest characters Ken Masters and Chun Li from Street Fighter as well as the return of the escrima sticks wielding crime boss Mr. Big!

Get your copy of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves today before the savings fall off the roof of Geese Tower this Friday at Amazon.com.