A new trailer for The House of the Dead 2: Remake is now live

The remake of Sega’s beloved arcade light gun shooter sequel, The House of the Dead 2, got a somewhat delayed release date announcement not too long ago, and now Forever Entertainment has dropped off a stinking fresh new trailer for the game.

The MegaPixel Studio-developed remake was initially announced back in January for all consoles and the PC, though the first wave of releases will only hit the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG on August 7th, 2025 for $24.99 according to publisher Forever Entertainment. An Xbox and PlayStation releases are still in the works, apparently.

See that new trailer below, and stay tuned for more.

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake || Release Date Announcement Trailer:



THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake is a remake of the second entry in the well-known and popular rail-shooter series. Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in co-op mode to neutralize the dangerous creatures standing in your way. Game Features

• Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)

• Modern graphics

• Gameplay faithful to the original game

• Co-op mode

• Different endings and branching levels

• Mutliple game modes In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures. Two AMS agents were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed that the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998…

Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in co-op mode to neutralize the dangerous undead monsters standing in your way!