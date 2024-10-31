Brace yourself for OMUT’s Halloween trailer



I was fortunate (or unfortunate depending on your perspective) to give Madame Cyclone and Megabit’s OMUT at PAX West this year. It was something that I was urged to check out by a PR rep (Hi, Daniel!) who promised the game will kick your teeth in.

Being someone who’s up for a good challenge, I opted to check out the title. The game focuses your attention to the center of the screen as the rest is awash in darkness. I encountered an amorphous blob of a creature who will kill you instantly when it hits the ground…time after time I would try to keep it from making landfall and time after time I failed. Alas my time with the game was up and I have yet to beat this boss…feel free to make all the “ha games journalist sucks at games” comments, but this game has bested me and I have been brooding to get a rematch.

So it’s good to see the game has released a new trailer and I hope its development is going smoothly. I will win…

OMUT is coming out on Steam…and I really hope it gets controller support.

OMUT | Official Halloween Trailer



OMUT screens:

Embark on a sinister journey into the murky depths of the Red Lake with OMUT, a devilish game by developer Madame Cyclone and publisher Megabit. Inspired by Slavic folklore and absurdist literature, OMUT delivers a uniquely harrowing adventure that skillfully blends art house aesthetics with a bone-chilling narrative. More than just a game, OMUT is an experience—an obsession, a dream, an ephemeral hope, a hallucination, a whirlpool, and a nightmare. Players embark on an unsettling quest to find a red-haired woman from their dreams, guided by a sarcastic skeletal companion, as they face meticulously designed, nightmarish bosses. Each encounter requires unique strategies, ensuring that every battle feels fresh and distinct. OMUT is a challenging journey, demanding skill,cunning, and an iron will. Offering an immersive, hardcore experience that lingers long after the screen fades. “CURSEDWHOISWATCHINGTHROUGHMECHANICALEYEFORCUROUSITYORECREATIONCURSEYOUFOROURIMPRISONMENTANDFORAOURDECEPTIONSNORATOMSNORBITSNORUPNORDOWNASMYSKINISDRYANDMYVOICESOSOMBERWHOLYSMOKESBOYDOYOUWANNOWHATNOISSUEHERE”, said Mikhail Alexeev, Creative Director at Madame Cyclone. Players can upgrade their weapons, customize their appearance, and explore a vibrant, breathing world that teems with vivid characters, grotesque imagery, and cathartic moments. At its core, OMUT explores Baruch’s murky business, Pushnowsky’s rise to power, and the center of the subconscious, where all horrifying things reside.