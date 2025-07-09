Iron Galaxy details Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4’s accessibility options to ensure skating will be fun for everyone

If I was a better coordinated person, I might’ve picked up skate boarding as a youth, instead I settled for being a digital skater thanks to the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games. Thanks to the new series of Tony Hawk remakes, a brand new generation of digital skaters will be hitting iconic spots and Iron Galaxy, the developer of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 (see our review here!) wanted to make sure these newbies won’t get too frustrated, smash their boards and go back to watching TikToks on their couches.

In a new entry on the Activision blog, the Chicago based studio detailed some of the things they packed into the title that brings the 3rd and 4th entry of the prolific skating game back to a new generation of gamers. The first feels par for course for any game released in this decade, a comprehensive tutorial. Afterall THPS 3 introduced the revert, which allowed vert combos to be extended so why not take the first steps of mastering this and other techniques without the countdown clock ticking down.

If you want to just feel like a skate god and not worry about dropping your combos or falling, go to the game mods section of the options and tweak options like Perfect Rail Balance, Perfect Lip Balance, No Bails and you can even adjust the speed and how long each level is! However for the expert challenges you will need to do it on your own as Iron Galaxy wants to preserve the sanctity of the game’s online leaderboards.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 is set to start its run on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms on July 11th 2025.

