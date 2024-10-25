GOG will be the only PC destination if you want to relive Croc The Legend of Gobbos

I’ll be honest, Croc wasn’t exactly something I experienced during the nascent beginnings of the 3D platformer, but I’m sure the game had it’s champions as evident by the fact that our very own Braden Czerwinski made his excitement known when we caught wind a HD remaster of Croc Legend of the Gobbos would herald the return of Argonaut Games. This announcement also comes with a new trailer showcasing Croc looking as smooth as a Crocodile can be.

For those not familiar with the 1997 classic, Croc, an orphaned crocodile was found and raised by the fictional Gobbos in Gobbo Valley has to go on a quest to defeat the evil Baron Dante and the Dantinis who invaded the Gobbos’ peaceful home and imprisoned them for some unknown reason. Thanks to his adoptive father’s intervention Croc evades capture and promises to defeat the baron and free his kin.

The remastered version will include enhanced visuals, modernized controls and the Crocipedia, a digital compendium which will detail the creation of this title with archival content such as concept art, animation tests and interviews with members of the team.

The game will be coming to consoles and PC, but there will be a catch for the latter. Croc Legend of the Gobbos will be exclusively available on GOG, the digital marketplace owned by CD Projekt. This will mean players when players buy the game on PC they will be granted a DRM free copy of the game meaning that if anything were to happen to the GOG platform, players will always have their copy of the game. To further sweeten the deal, each copy of the remaster will also come with the original version of the game meaning you get both the classic and the modern version of the title.

One can only hope that Croc Legend of the Gobbos will sell well enough to warrant it’s sequel Croc 2 get a similar treatment. Until then players can look forward to seeing Gobbos valley in a whole new light on a platform of their choice.

Croc Legend of the Gobbos will be coming to PC (via GOG), Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms in the near future.

Croc Legend of the Gobbos Official Trailer



