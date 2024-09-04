Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II review for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Platform: PC

Also On: PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Developer: Saber Interactive

Medium: Blu-ray / Digital

Players: Multi

Online: Yes

ESRB: M

Warhammer, 40k or otherwise, has never really been a franchise that clicked with me. I’ve read some books, I’ve certainly played some games, but it’s never grabbed me in any major way. However there was one exception to that, which was the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. It was a really solid third-person shooter that captured my attention in a way nothing else in the series has since. It was always a sore spot that a sequel never came around, but now developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Interactive are looking to correct that with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

I’ve played through the game on PC, and quite frankly, it’s been a blast and just about everything I was wanting out of a follow-up to Space Marine. The big, chunky Space Marines feel as fun to control as they did in the first game, with the return of main character Demetrian Titus and a whole host of bombastic weapons at his disposal. The general upgrade system of the first game is stripped out in favor of a more straightforward shooter experience that doesn’t rely on RPG elements outside of the optional co-op and competitive multiplayer modes. That might sound like a step backward for some, but I really didn’t miss it here, mostly because the game manages to toss so many cool weapons, scenarios, and battles your way that you’ll honestly have little else on your mind other than mowing down hordes of gruesome aliens.

For instance, certain missions will have Titus utilizing a jet pack, allowing him limited air boosts and dodges, but also allowing him to leap high in the air and aim a targeting reticule down at the ground, where he can then come smashing down splattering everything in sight into goo. Other missions may give you the ability to use powerful heavy weapons, as wave after wave of Tyranid grunts swarm up the sides of an area you’re trying to hold. You can potentially delay these waves by attacking them as they’re coming up the wall, pushing back against their advance, but more likely than not you’ll get overwhelmed, where the signature mix of melee and ranged combat comes into play.

Much like the first game, Titus and crew can wield powerful hand to hand weapons like the Chainsword or Power Sword, allowing you to hack away at enemies that have closed the gap. You’ll also be able to block and parry blows from more powerful enemies, opening up stagger opportunities where you can quickly fire off a close range pistol shot for big damage. For defense, Titus will have a few pips of shield, then an overall health bar. The shield can recharge over time, or by executing dazed enemies, whereas health can only be regained through limited health packs or utilizing Titus’ rage ability, where he’ll enter a stronger state that gains back health on successful kills.

This mix of ranged and melee combat is really the thing that sets Space Marine II apart from other likeminded third-person shooters. It balances both so well, and utlizes it in just about every encounter, even with some of the larger boss fights which can reallyh keep you on your toes. I had a number of fights where I just skated by, and the feeling of exhilaration when you finally knock out what feels like a endless wave of enemies as your resources start to wear thin is one of my favorite things about the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II also utlizes co-op for both the main campaign, and for an optional PVE mode that compliments the campaign missions as you advance through the story. I didn’t have a ton of opportunities to connect with other players prior to launch, but the few times I did I had no real issues to speak of. That said, if co-op isn’t really your thing, you can definitely play through both the Campaign and the PVE content by yourself, accompanied by bots.

The AI for the bot characters isn’t bad either, which is nice to see. The only real complaint I had for my AI companions is that they’d rarely finish a kill on the larger enemies. Once the enemy started its flashing, stunned state, they’d back off and engage with something else. I imagine this is intentional, since executing those enemies is how you recharge your shields in the middle of combat, but there were certainly battles where I’d rather they just finish the enemy off since enemies can partially revive after a few seconds. Not a major issue for sure, but just enough of a problem to make it consistently noticeable.

Overall I absolutely loved my time with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, and I look forward to jumping into more co-op and PVP after the game launches. The main campaign is a real rollercoaster ride of excitement and mayhem, and the sheer volume of enemies that the game tosses at you on a frequent basis make each encounter feel harrowing and epic. It’s a wild ride that I think any action fan will enjoy, whether you’re in love with the world of Warhamer 40,000 or just looking for a fun time that involves blowing lots of stuff up. Definitely check it out, you won’t be disappointed.

Note: Focus Entertainment provided us with a Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II PC code for review purposes.

Score: 9