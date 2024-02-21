Give the Imperium of Man a scrubbing in PowerWash Simulator Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack

Reclaiming the galaxy for humanity isn’t the cleanest of work, that’s why you need to do your part in the newest DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator. The quirky title has crossed over with plenty of eclectic IPs, including Tomb Raider, Back to the Future, Spongebob Squarepants and even Final Fantasy VII (I’m sure the game’s publisher Square Enix Collective did some heavy lifting to get that collaboration done). Now the game is set to clean the most grimdark of settings…the Warhammer 40,000 universe!

FuturLab and Square Enix announced today that the PowerWash Simulator Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack will launch on February 27, 2024 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. The announcement was made at IGN Fest, an event where fans from across the globe come together to celebrate the most anticipated upcoming titles. The themed DLC will allow players to wash away dirt and grime from Imperial vehicles and machines in the dark and expansive world of Warhammer 40,000.

About Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack

Deep in the Indomitus Crusade, relentless campaigns across the galaxy have imbued a variety of Imperial machines with a litany of dirt. As a member of the Adeptus Mechanicus, it is your singular honour to perform the ultimate purification protocol.

You are blessed with an all new Adeptus Mechanicus character model and well-equipped for the ritual cleansing with a custom MKII Aqua-Santica Arquebus power washer; the perfect fusion of human and machine.

Command this ruthless technology to sterilize a range of Imperial vehicles and machines: The Ultramarines Land Raider

The Dark Angels Deathwing Redemptor Dreadnought

The Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Tank

The House Hawkshroud Imperial Knight

The Blood Angels Thunderhawk About PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator is a relaxing single player or online co-op simulation game for all ages where players fire up their virtual power washers and blast away every speck of dirt from the patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks featured across the levels. This cathartic game has gathered a huge following of people who want to relax and unwind with no threats, timers or antagonists – allowing them to immerse themselves in a soothing space where they can have fun, be creative and go at their own pace whilst feeling a satisfying sense of achievement.

Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) for $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.50 from 27 February 2024.