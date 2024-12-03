Take on the followers of Nurgle as Warhammer 40,000: Darktide arrives on the PS5

Despite what the propaganda will show, the universe of Warhammer 40,000 isn’t just Space Marines. In fact this galaxy spanning setting features tales of all sorts of organizations, and in Fat Shark’s successor to their Vermintide titles Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will put you into the role of an unwitting initiate of the Inquisition, the all powerful organization which seeks to stamp out the enemies of mankind…and in this situation it’s the worshippers of the Chaos God of pestilence and stagnation, Nurgle.

The game makes its debut on the PlayStation 5 today allowing you and up to 3 players to enjoy the grim darkness of the industrial planet of Atoma Prime in 4K and 60fps on the PlayStation 5 Pro, feel the action with DualSense haptic feedback. Non-Pro users can enjoy the game in either Performance Mode or Quality Mode.

This release coincides with the second anniversary of the game’s launch in 2022 and it will see the release of the Grim Protocols update. This free update will bring a new game mode, a new mission and new weapons for players to enjoy…ensuring there will be many many more ways of dispatching the grizzly horrors you will find in your journey.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Grim Protocols | Release Trailer

