Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr set to hit the PS5, Xbox Series X later this year

Rejoice Warhammer 40,000 fans, during the “Warhammer Festival” digital event today NACON and NeocoreGames officially revealed that content-complete new generation console versions of Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr are in development and set to be released later this year.
The game is currently available on last generation consoles and PC.
Of course there’s a fresh new trailer to celebrate the announcement as well, as seen below.
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Next-Gen Trailer:
NACON and NeocoreGames announced today that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles later this year, including all 25 DLCs and extensions already released, alongside with enhanced new gen features.
These new and enhanced features include the following:
- Native 4k support
- Higher resolution textures
- Improved physics, including destructible environment
- Cross-gen multiplayer modes
- Fully utilizing DualSense controller on PlayStation 5
The new playable class DLC, announced back in 2021, is also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles at a later date. The new Sororitas class – an Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas background – will bring new class mechanics and item types to Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr as well.
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is a grim action-RPG, currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, featuring multiple classes of the Inquisition who carry out the Emperor’s will.