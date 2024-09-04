Acer jumping into handheld PC race with Nitro Blaze 7

Thanks to the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally, the PC handheld space has grown awfully competitive in the last year or two, and today Acer announced its entry into the market: the Nitro Blaze 7.

A lot of the details are what we’ve seen in other handhelds. It’s got a Windows-based handheld with a 7-inch HD screen and 16 GB of memory. The chip is a little more powerful than what’s in the ROG Ally and the Legion Go: the Nitro Blaze will be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, which puts it on par with the GPD Win Mini (and as someone who just recently bought a Win Mini, I can attest that the Win Mini performs marginally better than the Ally). Like every other handheld PC, the Nitro Blaze will also feature its own launcher, Acer Game Space, which will presumably allow you to bring together your collections from Steam, Epic, GOG and elsewhere into one handy space.

The one big improvement in the Nitro Blaze is in hard drive space: whereas its competitors generally come with 512 GB or 1 TB of space, the Nitro Blaze will have options of up to 2 TB hard drive. Obviously you can always upgrade the other handhelds, but as someone who feels a little wary of cracking open a handheld I’ve just paid hundreds of dollars on, I welcome the extra space (though it’ll be interesting to see how many different variations are available).

Unfortunately, Acer isn’t yet answering the two most obvious questions: how much, and when? We also don’t know any battery details, which can be a big deal when it comes to Windows-based handhelds. In all likelihood, Acer (hopefully) won’t be copying MSI’s approach with the Claw by sending the Nitro Blaze out to die with no information, so stay tuned to see whether we get any more information before the handheld launches.

Acer today announced its entry into the handheld gaming space with the launch of the new Acer Nitro Blaze 7 (GN771). The device combines cutting-edge technology and a compact design to always bring next-level gaming and entertainment within reach. Acer’s first-generation handheld AI gaming PC features an AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HS processor, with Ryzen AI that optimizes performance and responsiveness across a wide range of games and applications. The design allows users to easily slip the device into their bags or pockets for instant playing time on the go. It features a 7-inch Full HD (FHD) IPS display with a touch interface, plus AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and a blazing-fast 144 Hz refresh rate. This allows players to experience enhanced visuals and responsive controls while playing their favorite AAA titles. The system runs on Windows 11 and features the new Acer Game Space application which supports the addition of games from multiple platforms. Acer Nitro Blaze 7: A Powerful and Portable AI Handheld Gaming Device Acer’s new Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming PC delivers lightning-fast performance and efficiency for everyday gaming and entertainment. Featuring an AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HS processor that boasts up to an impressive 39 total AI TOPS and Ryzen AI technology, users can expect optimized efficiency and support for on-device AI-powered capabilities. It leverages AMD Radeon 780M graphics, and Radeon Super Resolution in the panel for real-time graphical upscaling and lag-free experiences. The 7-inch FHD (1920×1080) IPS touch display offers a rapid 144 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB coverage, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium to bring ultra-smooth scenes and tear-free gameplay. The Nitro Blaze 7 also ensures seamless multitasking and ample space for games, media, and other files. It provides generous storage capacity of up to 2 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD and 16 GB LPDDR5x memory at 7500 MT/s for higher data transfer rates and bandwidth. Users can effortlessly navigate through the Windows 11 gaming handheld’s library of games thanks to the new Acer Game Space feature. Gamers gain quick access to the space and can curate it with their most beloved game titles. It is also fully compatible with mainstream gaming platforms and includes 3 months of PC Game Pass for access to hundreds of high-quality PC games. Whether it is selecting items in their inventory, drawing paths for characters, or zooming in to take a closer look, the Nitro Blaze’s design gives users full intuitive control. The touch interface’s responsive controls allow players to engage games more naturally and give more possibilities for innovative gameplay mechanics. Plus, a hotkey that instantly transports players to their game libraries, and the Nitro Blaze’s joystick and directional buttons make it even easier to navigate through the gaming realm with greater precision and versatility. For high-speed connectivity, the Nitro gaming handheld supports Wi-Fi 6E and incorporates various ports for seamless device and accessory pairing including USB4® (Type-C) with fast charging, and a MicroSD card reader to expand storage capacity. Pricing and Availability Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.