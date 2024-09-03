Get a closer look at Yars Rising with a stylish pre-launch story trailer

Yars Rising, Atari and WayForward’s 2D, retro-inspired sci-fi metroidvania, is only about a week away, so the timing is about perfect to drop a new story trailer for the game.

The colorful new video doesn’t really do much to tie the new anime-styled game experience back to the original Atari 2600 Yars’ Revenge action title, but there are definitely influences there! Either way, the slick-looking visuals and stealth/hacking focused theme and exploration gameplay is looking good, and we’re excited for the September 10th, 2024 release on all consoles including the Atari VCS, and the PC.

Check out the story trailer below and more details from Atari and WayForward as well.

Yars Rising – Story Trailer



Yars Rising - Story Trailer

Today, WayForward and Atari revealed the official story trailer for Yars Rising, the upcoming 2D sci-fi metroidvania based on one of Atari’s best-selling classic franchises. For the first time, players take a closer look into the characters, narratives, and anime-inspired world they’ll dive into when Yars Rising launches on PC and consoles on September 10, 2024. In the new story trailer, black hat hacker Emi’s mission takes a dangerous turn when she’s caught hacking into Qotech’s servers and dragged into the depths of the company’s headquarters. What was supposed to be a quick in-and-out job becomes a fight for survival as she discovers powerful augments and biohacks. As she navigates through a maze of aggressive sentinels, laser defenses, and bizarre bio-hacking experiments, Emi realizes there’s much more at stake than she ever imagined. Emi’s struggle intensifies as she attempts to escape her captors. Communicating with her fellow hackers, she uncovers hidden augments that expand her abilities, allowing her to explore previously inaccessible areas. As she battles through enemies and security systems, Emi begins to unravel the corporation’s dark secret and her unexpected connection to a distant alien race. It’s now up to her to expose Qotech’s true mission and prevent a looming catastrophe. The newest installment in the storied Yars universe delivers a wholly reimagined experience that blends past, present, and future, establishing a unique take on metroidvania gameplay with stealth and hacking-based sequences that progress the story and map exploration. With gameplay that rewards both stealth and run-and-gun strategies, unlockable upgrades and abilities, and unique genre mash-up mechanics, Yars Rising creates some new rules and breaks some old ones, just as its predecessor did. Yars Rising launches on September 10, 2024, to Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Atari VCS. For more information, visit the official website: www.atari.com/products/yars-rising.