The first episode of the Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings debuts on YouTube

It’s the year of Shadow and buy has SEGA taken care of the Ultimate Life Form as he is set to star in Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings. As part of the ramp up to the launch of the title on October 25th, the company is releasing a 3 part Prologue detailing Shadow’s early life and the trauma which defined it. Part one just went live on Youtube and is produced by Studio Giggex, animated by Simage Animation, featuring the voice talent of Kirk Thornton and Stephanie Sheh as Shadow and Maria Robotnik respectively. Episode 2 titled “Finding the Way” will debut on October 3rd and Episode 3 titled “To the Ark” will release on October 10th.

Sonic X Shadow Generations will continue the tale which started from this prologue and owners of the PS5 version of the title will receive an extended version of the prologue with never before seen footage as revealed in the latest entry of Sonic Central which aired earlier this week (along with our coverage here).

The title is set for an October 25th release date on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, although owners of the digital deluxe edition of the game will be able to play the game 3 days early on October 22nd.

Shadow and Maria | SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS: Dark Beginnings Episode 1



