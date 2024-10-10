Catch the final episode of Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings right now

To prepare the world for the release of Sonic x Shadow Generations, Sega has produced a 3 part animated mini-series to get us caught up on the Sonic and Shadow goings-on prior to the game.

See the full series over on YouTube and catch the latest and final episode titled “To The Ark”, below. Of course stay tuned for the game’s release on all platforms on October 25th, 2024. And remember, those who pre-order will get access to some bonus content including a legacy skin, and those who pick up the Digital Deluxe edition can get started with the game 3 days early and get access to a new level inspired by the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie — along with some voicework by Keanu Reeves.

Check it out below.

To the Ark | SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS: Dark Beginnings Episode 3:



Today, Sonic Team released the third and final episode of the SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS: Dark Beginnings prologue animation, following Shadow the Hedgehog as he dives into his tragic past to confront the origins of his haunting nightmares of conflict and loss. In Episode 3, Shadow leads Rouge and Omega into the heart of a G.U.N. military facility in his search for answers. The military organization that did so much harm to him in the past is now the only thing between him and his goal: the Space Colony ARK! Check out the epic conclusion here: https://youtu.be/A2d9sS-muqI SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS is set to release both digitally and physically on October 25, 2024, starting at $49.99 USD on PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC. Fans can pre-order today and receive a legacy skin for Modern Sonic based on his look from Sonic Adventure! Also, players who pre-order the Physical Day One Edition will also receive Gerald Robotnik’s 28-page journal, chronicling his experience creating Shadow and the Ark Space Station. Fans who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition can play the game three days early and receive additional content. On December 12, all Digital Deluxe owners can take on a new look as Shadow and play through a unique level inspired by the new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, featuring the voice of Keanu Reeves! Sign up for our newsletter before November 1, 2024 to receive the Sonic Jam Legacy Skin for Classic Sonic, inspired by Sonic’s first 3D appearance. Please visit the SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS official website for full terms and conditions.