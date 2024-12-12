Shadow sounds a bit more cinematic as the Sonic x Shadow Generations: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack drops today

Whoa…ok, obligatory Keanu Reeves reference out of the way, Sonic x Shadow Generations gets a new stage today that depicts a scene which will be happening in the upcoming film, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The aptly named Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack will transport Shadow to Shibuya where he will need to evade capture. Shadow will also go through a bit of change in this stage as his voice will change to match his cinematic counterpart who is voiced by Keanu Reeves.

This content is only available for owners of the deluxe version of the game, so for those who own the standard edition of the game, you can upgrade to the deluxe version of the game.

Sonic x Shadow Generations is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters nationwide on December 20th 2024.

Sonic x Shadow Generations: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack screens:

