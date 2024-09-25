Sonic Central 2024 gives us a look at what’s to come for the Blue Hedgehog and friends



Sonic Central aired its fourth edition yesterday and hosts Ivo Gerscovich (Head of SEGA Brands) and Takashi IIzuka (Head of Sonic Team) gave us a look of what’s to come for SEGA’s mascot. The things discussed ran the gamut from Video Games, consumer goods, Streaming videos and Movies. I’m not going to fully recap the program but I will describe what I thought were highlights.

The franchise’s latest console entry Sonic X Shadow Generations was highlighted showing a very Shadow-centric trailer with a shocking close that hopefully will be resolved in the full game. We also got a retro commercial for the game’s pre-order item, Gerald Robotnik’s Journal and a reminder to fans that their ability to pick up the physical collector’s edition is running out as it will only be available on Limited Run Games until October 6th, 2024.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS - Story Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

On September 21st, the brand dropped a short animated video created by Tyson Hesse and Mariel Cartwright to commemorate Batman Day…which cast Shadow as the Dark Knight. Although many thought this was a one and done thing, turns out it wasn’t. As we learned during Sonic Central that Sonic will be crossing over with DC Comics specifically the Justice League in a series of books penned by perennial favorite Sonic Comics scribe, Ian Flynn. This collaboration will yield a 5 issue mini-series as well as merchandise that will see release in 2025.

We’ve seen Sonic Waffle Irons, Sonic Coolers, but today’s merchandise reveals were a bit less housewares related in fact some of the Sonic branded produced highlighted includes LEGO sets, REALMz controllers from PDP, Toys from Jakks Pacific and for the older Sonic fans, Statues from First 4 Figures, a specially designed course at Top Golf and even a Shadow branded motorcycle Helmet from HJC Helmets. So give it up for SEGA’s licensing team for working that asses off to provide such a spread in terms of goods and services fans can enjoy!

The program closed out with a clip from Jeff Fowler, director of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. He thanked the fans for their excitement and couldn’t wait to show fans the next entry in the film franchise which will feature Shadow the Hedgehog. Nothing really new was shown in the clip, but there was a nice recap of Sonic’s character arc from the first two movies and what’s to come in the 3rd entry.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Jeff Fowler & Toby Ascher Interview

Watch this video on YouTube

The clip closes out with Fowler promising Easter eggs and the camera pans out to show two Chaos dancing as well as Fowler wearing giant novelty Sonic Sneakers…what this means I have no idea, but I guess we’ll be getting more stuff from the Dreamcast era games into the movie (Will I scream if there is a Big the Cat appearance…hopefully not too loudly).

Sonic Central certainly reminded me that there are a lot of Sonic mobile games and the cast of characters is way more expansive that I remember. I’m also grateful that I’m not a Sonic merch completionist because the rate products are being churned out. I’d get to the poor house so quickly that even Sonic would tell me to slow down.

Regardless it’s great to see the brand continue its positive momentum as it continues to bring joy to existing fans as well as welcoming in new ones. Can’t wait for the next edition of Sonic Central!

Sonic Central – September 24th, 2024:



Sonic Central - September 24th, 2024

Watch this video on YouTube

Today, SEGA of America hosted the fourth annual Sonic Central, a virtual fan-centric event, streamed on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans were provided details for upcoming titles including SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS™, Sonic Rumble™, Sonic Dream Team™, as well as insight into upcoming partnerships and more.

Below is a recap of all the Sonic gaming news discussed during today’s livestream: SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – The Sonic Team introduced a ton of new details ahead of the launch for the highly anticipated SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS this fall. A new story trailer was unveiled that featured a new look at the story of Shadow’s standalone campaign. Fans also got an action-packed teaser for the upcoming prologue animations, as well as more details about the physical pre-order incentive, Gerald Robotnik’s Journal, via a fun early 2000’s-inspired commercial. Lastly, fans can also pre-order the Limited Run Games Collector’s Edition until October 6, 2024 and get an exclusive Sonic and Shadow Dreamcast statue, along with a variety of other collector’s items. Sonic Rumble – Get ready for the all-new mobile Sonic party game, Sonic Rumble, coming this winter to both mobile and PC! Play with up to 32 friends and face new challenges, race through the various stages, and collect rings to win and unlock a huge selection of cosmetic collectibles.

– Get ready for the all-new mobile Sonic party game, Sonic Rumble, coming this winter to both mobile and PC! Play with up to 32 friends and face new challenges, race through the various stages, and collect rings to win and unlock a huge selection of cosmetic collectibles. Sonic Dash ™, Sonic Dash+, and Sonic Forces™ – New characters are joining the excitement! A new Challenger, Valhalla Surge, can throw multiple axes and shock all opponents who get in the way of her protective boost. Players can unlock her today! Coming later this year, fans can expect more new characters including the mysterious Oni Mephiles, the fearless Warrior Shadow, and the delightful Dulce Amy.

™, Sonic Dash+, and Sonic Forces™ – New characters are joining the excitement! A new Challenger, Valhalla Surge, can throw multiple axes and shock all opponents who get in the way of her protective boost. Players can unlock her today! Coming later this year, fans can expect more new characters including the mysterious Oni Mephiles, the fearless Warrior Shadow, and the delightful Dulce Amy. Sonic Dream Team – Since the launch of Sonic Dream Team in 2023, there have been many new updates added for fans to explore. New boss missions, new collectibles, an entire new Zone, and a special end game stage designed to challenge players’ skills! Stay tuned for additional updates, fresh content, and a new playable character later this year!

– Since the launch of Sonic Dream Team in 2023, there have been many new updates added for fans to explore. New boss missions, new collectibles, an entire new Zone, and a special end game stage designed to challenge players’ skills! Stay tuned for additional updates, fresh content, and a new playable character later this year! Sonic Racing ™ – Racers, on your marks! Sonic Racing has a ton of new updates! Time Trial mode where players can test their need for speed and unlock the brand-new Rockstar Rouge and DJ Vector character styles. More updates are on the way, including Popstar Amy!

™ – Racers, on your marks! Sonic Racing has a ton of new updates! Time Trial mode where players can test their need for speed and unlock the brand-new Rockstar Rouge and DJ Vector character styles. More updates are on the way, including Popstar Amy! Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble ™ – Calling all Super Monkey Ball fans! Get ready to go bananas with the new Shadow the Hedgehog costume available now as part of the SEGA Costume Pack, available for purchase on Nintendo eShop. As an added bonus, to celebrate SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, players can also customize their monkeys with Sonic and Shadow-themed monkey balls, available as free downloads on Nintendo eShop!

™ – Calling all Super Monkey Ball fans! Get ready to go bananas with the new Shadow the Hedgehog costume available now as part of the SEGA Costume Pack, available for purchase on Nintendo eShop. As an added bonus, to celebrate SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, players can also customize their monkeys with Sonic and Shadow-themed monkey balls, available as free downloads on Nintendo eShop! Two Point Museum ™ – Two Point Museum will have a Sonic and Shadow themed pre-order incentive for a limited time only available before launch on March 4, 2025! From unique gift shop items to outfits, interactive displays and decorations, players can design their museum areas to be completely Sonic the Hedgehog themed. Gotta go fast!

™ – Two Point Museum will have a Sonic and Shadow themed pre-order incentive for a limited time only available before launch on March 4, 2025! From unique gift shop items to outfits, interactive displays and decorations, players can design their museum areas to be completely Sonic the Hedgehog themed. Gotta go fast! Sonic Speed Simulator™ on Roblox – Face off against a new version of Neo Metal Sonic who’s back for revenge, but this time he’s super charged. Hop in the #1 branded Roblox game of all time (in partnership with Gamefam) to play as Super Sonic and dish out major damage to earn new rewards. Following the game news, the Sonic Team introduced Chao Tales, a new animated web-series. Chao Tales will be eight-episodes of whimsical shorts featuring the adorable fan-favorite chao. Stay tuned for more updates! Fans also received a first look into the newly announced collaboration between Sonic the Hedgehog, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), following a brief teaser showcasing Shadow as Batman, Sonic as The Flash and Amy Rose as Wonder Woman. Kicking off in 2025, the DC x Sonic collaboration launches with an all-new, five-issue comic series published by DC Comics. Merchandise developed by SEGA and WBDGCP, spanning numerous categories including apparel, toys, and more, will follow in late 2025. SEGA® also revealed a variety of partners they will be collaborating with this year, to create a wide range of all-new, Sonic-themed products and experiences, including: LEGO – Get ready for Sonic and friends in LEGO form! Joining the collection come new sets including the Shadow the Hedgehog Escape Set, Knuckles’ Guardian Mech, Tails’ Adventure Boat, Knuckles and the Master Emerald Shrine, and Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster.

– Get ready for Sonic and friends in LEGO form! Joining the collection come new sets including the Shadow the Hedgehog Escape Set, Knuckles’ Guardian Mech, Tails’ Adventure Boat, Knuckles and the Master Emerald Shrine, and Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster. Topgolf – Sonic and friends are coming to Topgolf in a first-of-its-kind game! Use Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as on-screen golf balls to aim for targets both on the green and on the screen. Once you hit your golf ball, watch it speed through the air as each character on the screen, collecting rings and points, hopefully earning you that S-rank. Speed through a location near you this fall!

– Sonic and friends are coming to Topgolf in a first-of-its-kind game! Use Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as on-screen golf balls to aim for targets both on the green and on the screen. Once you hit your golf ball, watch it speed through the air as each character on the screen, collecting rings and points, hopefully earning you that S-rank. Speed through a location near you this fall! JAKKS Pacific – The new six-inch customizable Shadow the Hedgehog figure by JAKKS Pacific is sure to be a hit with collectors and Sonic fans of all ages! Mix and match the swappable pieces to build a variety of Shadow presentations.

– The new six-inch customizable Shadow the Hedgehog figure by JAKKS Pacific is sure to be a hit with collectors and Sonic fans of all ages! Mix and match the swappable pieces to build a variety of Shadow presentations. PDP – Leading game peripherals brand, PDP, is back with a new Nintendo Switch Shadow the Hedgehog REALMz wireless controller. Launching this October, the controller features a collectible Shadow the Hedgehog figurine, multi-layered design, and a built-in rechargeable battery.

– Leading game peripherals brand, PDP, is back with a new Nintendo Switch Shadow the Hedgehog REALMz wireless controller. Launching this October, the controller features a collectible Shadow the Hedgehog figurine, multi-layered design, and a built-in rechargeable battery. First 4 Figures – This holiday season, in collaboration with First 4 Figures, Shadow fans everywhere can look forward to the incredible new Shadow Evolved statue! The statue faithfully portrays Shadow wielding his Doom Powers, emphasizing his black wings with red tips.

– This holiday season, in collaboration with First 4 Figures, Shadow fans everywhere can look forward to the incredible new Shadow Evolved statue! The statue faithfully portrays Shadow wielding his Doom Powers, emphasizing his black wings with red tips. HJC Helmets – This October, fans can look forward to the newest RPHA 12 motorcycle helmet from HJC Helmets featuring everyone’s favorite brooding hedgehog, Shadow!

– This October, fans can look forward to the newest RPHA 12 motorcycle helmet from HJC Helmets featuring everyone’s favorite brooding hedgehog, Shadow! Louis de Guzman – Coming in late 2024, Sonic the Hedgehog and visual artist Louis De Guzman merge worlds to create a collaboration that reaches new heights and speeds. Stay tuned for more updates later this year!

– Coming in late 2024, Sonic the Hedgehog and visual artist Louis De Guzman merge worlds to create a collaboration that reaches new heights and speeds. Stay tuned for more updates later this year! Bushiroad Creative – Joining the PalVerse Palé figure product lineup is Shadow the Hedgehog! Keep an eye out and add Shadow to your collection in April 2025.