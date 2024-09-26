Nintendo eShop Update: Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, EA SPORTS FC 25

Is there any doubt about the highlight of this week’s eShop update? After nearly 40 years as a damsel in distress, Princess Zelda finally gets her chance to be the hero as she starts in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The famous princess will get a chance to say Hyrule, solving puzzles and making clones of things along the way.
There are plenty of other highlights this week, including a fantastic remake of Disney Epic Mickey and the latest edition of EA Sports FC, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared throughout the kingdom. With a certain swordsman among the missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in this brand-new adventure in the Legend of Zelda series! Team up with the ethereal Tri and use the powerful Tri Rod to create “echoes” – imitations of things found in the environment – to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Plus, Zelda will have more abilities are her disposal to overcome obstacles in her way, including becoming a powerful swordfighter for a short time. Explore Hyrule, delve into deep dungeons (many of which are in the Still World that lies on the other side of the rifts) and make use of Princess Zelda’s full arsenal of skills to save the day! The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game is available now.
- EA SPORTS FC 25* – Experience more ways to play and win for the club. Team up with friends** to play your favorite modes in the new 5v5 Rush and manage your club to victory as FC IQ delivers more tactical control than ever before. EA SPORTS FC 25 has the best players from the biggest clubs and competitions around the globe, with match data from the world’s top leagues powering how 19,000+ players from 700+ authentic clubs move, play, and win in every match. EA SPORTS FC 25 Standard Edition launches on the Nintendo Switch system Sept. 27.
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Join Mickey Mouse on a colorful adventure as he traverses Wasteland, a world inspired by Disney classic stories. Play the 2010 classic with a variety of upgrades in this enhanced remake of the action-adventure 3D platformer originally released on the Wii system. Along with updated graphics and other improvements, Mickey Mouse’s abilities have been improved with a whole new set of skills and more! For fans of the original and new fans alike – get ready for an adventure of truly “epic” proportions. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is available now!
Pre-orders:
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports – Speed by as Roadrunner, overpower with brute force as Elmer Fudd, outwit your opponents as Bugs Bunny and more in wacky sporting action! Control your favorite Looney Tunes character in this local co-op game for up to four players*** and play to their strengths across basketball, soccer, golf and tennis. Play iconic levels such as Galactic Outpost Delta, Porky’s Barn and Martian Command Center while avoiding cartoony obstacles and gaining power-ups to incite chaos against your friends and family. Unleash the full ACME arsenal and disrupt your opponents in the wildest ways possible to win it all … but watch out for falling anvils! Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 27.
Activities:
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom My Nintendo Rewards – Get ready for the next chapter in the Legend of Zelda series with these My Nintendo rewards! Snag a Wanted Poster Tote Bag that features Princess Zelda on a wanted poster, virtual animated backgrounds so you can stand out in your next video call, and a set of 16 printable cards featuring characters and abilities from the game. Plus, you can get a themed wallpaper highlighting Princess Zelda herself without spending any Platinum Points! For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/news.
- My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes – The My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes**** is here, featuring a prize pack inspired by Princess Zelda’s wisdom and the kingdom of Hyrule! Enter now for a chance to win this collection of prizes, a great starting kit for just about any adventure! For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/02cd6fb1b5ebc046.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 3 Minutes to Midnight
- 3D Billiards & 3D MiniGolf Bundle
- Ahro – Available Sept. 27
- Anime Girls Military Strike – Available Sept. 27
- Arcade Archives CRIME CITY
- Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles
- BallZ DX
- Between Horizons + Lacuna Bundle
- Bulbs 2.0
- Car Turning Simulator
- Cash Cow DX
- Chase
- Colorizing: Good Times
- Creepy Tale: Some Other Place
- Damikira – Available Oct. 2
- DanLab’s Golf
- DESTRUCTURE: Among Debris
- Doll Dress Up – Available Sept. 27
- Dreamland Farm – Available Sept. 27
- Drift Odyssey
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS 2
- Exographer
- Firebat – Revolution – Available Sept. 27
- Food Boy
- Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator – Available Sept. 29
- Games Advent Calendar 2024
- Go Mecha Ball
- Insectum – Epic Battles of Bugs – Available Sept. 27
- Iron Meat
- JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Bio Warrior DAN The Increaser War
- KILL KNIGHT – Available Oct. 2
- Lets castle – Available Sept. 27
- Luna-3X
- Monument – Ultimate Edition
- Murder Is Game Over: Deal Killer – Available Sept. 27
- Paper Dash – Las Vegas
- Parkour Bullet Frenzy – FPS, Physics, Slowmotion – Available Sept. 27
- Penguin Detectives: Crash Patrol
- Planetiles – Available Sept. 30
- Population Quiz
- pureya
- Rainbow Sea
- Reasoning of Courage Nori 8 Definition of Kindness
- Resope!
- Restaurant Cooking Simulator
- revive of the moon
- REYNATIS – Available Sept. 27
- Ricky Recharge
- Rope Hope
- Sacabambaspis Chronicle
- Silver Axe – The Honest Elf
- Soul Stalker – Available Oct. 2
- Spinning Puzzle Compare the Universe
- Spot The Difference Food & Drink
- Synth Ark
- The Holy Gosh Darn
- Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT-
- Turbo Boost Racing – Available Sept. 27
- Winnie The Pooh: Honey For All
- Wukong’s Child: Monkey King Myth
- Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition
- Zero Hour: Kill Zone
- Zombie Attack: Zombies Survival Shooter
- Zombie Survivors – Available Sept. 27