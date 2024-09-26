Nintendo eShop Update: Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, EA SPORTS FC 25

Is there any doubt about the highlight of this week’s eShop update? After nearly 40 years as a damsel in distress, Princess Zelda finally gets her chance to be the hero as she starts in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The famous princess will get a chance to say Hyrule, solving puzzles and making clones of things along the way.

There are plenty of other highlights this week, including a fantastic remake of Disney Epic Mickey and the latest edition of EA Sports FC, so check out the full list below!