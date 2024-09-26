Metaphor: ReFantazio drops a massive demo ahead of the game’s launch

SEGA and ATLUS surprised gamers today by announcing and releasing a prologue for their much anticipated RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio. When the clock struck 12 pm EST on September 25th, the demo went live on Steam, the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store.

Players can get a head start to save the United Kingdom of Euchronia and experience 4 of the game’s early dungeons, meet 6 followers that can join you on your journey and unlock seven of the forty Archetypes that can be found in the final title. Any progress you make will not be a wasted effort as your save game can be ported to the full version of the game. When the demo was announced we also learned that Jack Frost, ATLUS’ unofficial mascot will make an appearance in the game, being a creature that can be summoned by the Summoner-type Archetype. So will you start your journey today or will you wait ’til the full game has arrived.

If you are the patient type, Metaphor: ReFantazio will make its grand debut on October 11th 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

Metaphor: ReFantazio — Demo Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC



